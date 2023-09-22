Famously Hot Pride announces festival headliners, packed with 'RuPaul's Drag Race' alums

Gentleman, start your engines.

Famously Hot Pride, the annual two-day festival from the SC Pride Movement that packs out downtown Columbia, has announced the 2023 slate of headliners, including several "RuPaul's Drag Race" alumni and several Columbia-natives who've made it big on the drag scene.

The list of performers includes Detox, JujuBee, Columbia native Kornbread, Brooke Lynn Hytes and LaLa Ri — all of whom are "Drag Race" alums. The queens will perform across two days: the parade on Oct. 20 and the festival on Oct. 21.

Also performing: Sean Van Der Wilt, Daya Carter, Jade Jolie, Naysha Lopez, Phoenix and the winners of SC Pride's 2023 Outfest Pageants, which crowned a Mr., Mrs. and nonbinary Mx. in June 2023.

The lineup is a change from previous years, when the former president of SC Pride, Jeff March, went after more mainstream acts to attract a broader audience. (In 2022, "Unwritten" singer Natasha Bedingfield headlined.) For 2023, armed with a new board and altered vision, SC Pride is focusing on making Famously Hot something niche-queer.

At the annual President's Ball, a fundraising soiree where the headliners were announced, interim board president Dylan Gunnells said Famously Hot Pride is as important as it has ever been.

"This is fun. This is exciting. And I tell you what, it is damn exciting the festival that we're putting together," Gunnells told the crowd of about 100 people on Sept. 21. "But that's not the bulk of the work. The work happens in how we advocate, how we push towards legislation, how we change people's minds and hearts about who we are and why we exist and why it matters that we exist."

Like many conservative-bent states in the U.S., South Carolina has been a hotbed for anti-LGBT legislation and sentiment recently, including restricting transgender participation in sports and teaching LGBT topics in schools, according to the Human Rights Campaign's South Carolina Equality Scorecard.

"The unfortunate reality is that when we look at those steps of the Statehouse where that first march took place, and when we look at what's happening in our state, it feels like we're going backwards," Gunnells said. "And so some people say that prides are not necessary anymore. Some people say that the movement has outlasted itself. But I'm here to say that we're queer and we're not going anywhere. This movement is needed."

Pride began as an act of political protest with the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City, according to the Library of Congress. Though art forms like drag have become more mainstream due to programs like "Drag Race," Gunnells said the festival is still firmly rooted in protest.

"This is about something bigger than ourselves," Gunnells told the crowd. "And again, let's tell the entire state of South Carolina that 'we're here, we're queer and we're not going (expletive) anywhere.' "

For a full rundown of the Oct. 20-21 festival, head to scpride.org