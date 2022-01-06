Edventure Children's Museum names new interim president

The longtime S.C. State Museum director is taking over EdVenture Children's Museum as interim president and chief executive.

Willie Calloway now leads the Columbia attraction after his 2020 retirement from the State Museum located across the Gervais Street parking lot from EdVenture.

Calloway has served on the EdVenture board since leaving the state museum after 18 years.

EdVenture's former president, Lisa Hailey, left at the end of 2021 after spending nearly five years at the museum including close to three years as its leader.

Hailey decided to return to Richmond, Va., where she worked at that city's children's museum and symphony, an EdVenture spokeswoman said. She has opened her own consulting firm, Northside Consulting.

EdVenture's next permanent leader will look to end a recent financial slide.

Admission revenue at EdVenture has dropped from $1 million in 2017-18 to $619,000 in 2019-20, according to tax returns posted with the Guidestar nonprofit database.

The museum lost a total of $3 million over the most recent thee-year period from 2018 to 2020 when tax returns were available. EdVenture had $6.5 million in assets on hand as of July 2020.

EdVenture, approaching its 20th year in operation, is best known for an exhibit featuring a 40-foot-tall, 10-year boy named Eddie that visitors can climb through to learn about how the body works. The museum also operates a location in Myrtle Beach.

Andy Shain contributed to this report.