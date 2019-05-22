Going to the prom is one of the common touchstones of many people’s high-school experience. Getting dressed up in a tux or the perfect dress, getting photos done, spending time with friends or dancing the night away with your significant other — these are among the little things many of us remember fondly about our high school experience.
But what if, for social or societal reasons, you don’t feel comfortable going to your school’s prom? For members of the LGBTQ community across America, prom can be fraught. For example, in 2018, a lesbian student at Alexandria High School in Alabama was suspended for asking her girlfriend to prom during the school’s talent show; in 2016, male and female students at Buchanan High in Fresno, California, switched clothing to protest the school’s refusal to change its gender-specific dress code.
Instances like this are why Jessica Jarman Hayes has helped organize and spearhead the Queer Prom, an event designed to give the teen LGBTQ community a prom experience in a safe, permissive space, from the photos to the DJ to catering to the clothes.
Hayes is a licensed professional counselor who primarily works with LGBTQ youth and is a member-at-large of The Harriet Hancock LGBT Center in Columbia. The center is a safe, inclusive space that supports, educates and empowers the LGBT community and its allies, offering a free lending library, meeting spaces for LGBT-supportive groups and serving as a headquarters for the SC Pride Movement. It was founded by the board of the South Carolina Gay & Lesbian Pride Movement (now known as the SC Pride Movement) in 1993 and named for SC Pride co-founder, Columbia attorney and longtime activist Harriet Hancock in 2005.
“It’s very difficult even now for LGBTQ teens to have a prom that they feel comfortable and safe attending,” Hayes says. “We run into issues where if you’re a trans teen, your school doesn’t allow you to attend prom in the clothing that matches your gender, or if you’re queer, your school doesn’t allow you to bring your date. The event was born out of that.”
The Queer Prom falls under the umbrella of the Center’s Youth Out Loud program, which creates events for LGBTQ youth from ages 11-19 to attend and find support and friendship. In a typical month, the center might host a zipline outing, or a craft day, or, as they did in February, an Anti-Valentine’s Day party.
The Queer Prom has actually existed for four years in some form, but last year, Hayes wanted to take a bold step forward from the event’s humble beginnings.
“They’d ordered pizzas and done music with an iPod,” she says, “and I remember it occurred to me that my prom experience was very privileged. So I decided that this will be the hill I die on; these teens are going to get the prom that I got, regardless of their family situation or their socioeconomic situation.”
Hayes reached out to the community and found a photographer, a DJ and caterers willing to help the cause, and she spearheaded a clothing drive for those who couldn’t afford prom-friendly formal wear. She also found people to handle the attendees’ hair and makeup, and brought in a photo booth for less formal photo ops. And she did it all while managing to keep the ticket price at $15. More than 80 people showed up to enjoy an evening they might not have been able to experience otherwise.
“Last year was pretty big,” she says with a laugh, and more than a little understatement.
This year might be a little different, though. Youth OUTLOUD has had some changes in their funding, which is largely provided by grants, with private donations making up the rest. According to Hayes, the program’s largest grant “changed pretty dramatically” this year, and there are a lot of expenses that have to be covered.
“I’m going to do my best to make sure they get the prom that they got last year,” she says. “But it’s going to be very hard. We still have a grant to cover part of it this year, but we’ve got to come up with the rest.”
There are hopeful signs, though, for this year’s Queer Prom (which has a kitschy, vintage sci-fi theme called “In Retro Space”), which will take place at the Columbia Museum of Art on Saturday.
“I’ve reached out to a bunch of our local drag queens and kings, and they’ll be doing hair and makeup for free,” Hayes says. “We’re still having our clothing drive to make sure everyone is comfortable. We’re unsure if we’re going to be able to pull off catering this year, but I’m in talks to have the free photography, free edited professional photos that the teens could download.”
There’s also a GoFundMe page that is getting close to the fundraising goal of $2,000.
Hayes remains hopeful that the community will rally around the Queer Prom.
“Our community is great and vibrant and supportive,” she says, “and all the help we get is appreciated. It blows me away to see the community response. I get to see people coming out for their community and I love that.”
And it’s certainly a worthwhile experience for those who attend. Eighteen-year-old Katherine Auld, who not only went to the 2018 prom but helped plan it, says it was an incredible night.
“Queer prom to me meant I could go to prom with a girl and not feel judged,” she says. “It also meant I got a prom. I know it meant a lot to everyone who was able to attend, because they could come dressed as they wanted but also with who they wanted.”