With live performances halted by COVID-19, Columbia musicians explore other avenues

On the Columbia music landscape, Arts & Draughts is one of the biggest gigs an act can land. The quarterly beer-and-entertainment shindig at the Columbia Museum of Art allows groups a guaranteed payday and the chance to play for a diverse crowd that might not find them at their regular club shows.

So for H3RO (aka Justin Daniels) and his live band, losing the booking when last month’s Arts & Draughts was canceled due to COVID-19 was a big disappointment.

“[The night before], we had a rehearsal before the Arts & Draughts show, and that’s when we got the message that they were going to go ahead and cancel it,” the Greenville-via-Columbia rapper recalls. “We obviously had been watching it before and everything. So it was kind of crazy to see literally 24 hours away from the show, and we were just like, ‘Aw man, we’re not going to do it anymore,’ and I know everybody was upset about that.”

Now Daniels, who moved to the Upstate last year when his day job at Best Buy offered him a promotion, is struggling to stay connected to his audience and his band in a city that isn’t yet familiar territory, without the ability to get out and perform.

“We’re all kind of itching to do something and perform again,” he says. “But we can’t even meet up. We don’t want to risk it. And we all live now in different areas. I’m obviously taking this time to focus on, ‘What does promotion look like for the projects that are coming out?’ And, ‘Are we doing things like music videos?’ You know, ‘Am I allotting the right social media approach to make sure that I’m engaging with an audience since we can’t engage with them in person?’”

H3RO is just one of many local artists adjusting on the fly with the coronavirus pandemic having taken live performance off the table. The ways they’re adapting vary, but no matter how successful their tactics, all the musicians and industry folks that Free Times talked with agreed that the situation is far from ideal.

For now, Carlin Thompson’s initial COVID-19 plans are largely on hold. The audio engineer at New Brookland Tavern, who also promotes frequent punk-and-metal-leaning shows through his Empire Booking, hoped to keep money coming into the West Columbia rock club by putting on live-stream concerts and soliciting donations. But after throwing one show, he now says that the City of Columbia’s stay at home order and general anxiety about the virus have put the endeavor on hold.

“A lot of people are so panicked by the stay at home order for the Columbia areas, it’s kinda hard to get anyone that’s not scared to leave their house,” he says. “I’m hoping we can open up halfway through May and have some killer local shows set up as soon as we can open.”

Others are having better luck with live-streaming.

Columbia folk-pop duo Prettier Than Matt was already playing streaming gigs via the website Mixer before the COVID-19 slowdown. Already set-up to video themselves at guitarist Jeff Pitts’ home, the group has been playing a few sets each week with encouraging results.

“The money’s not the same, but we’re really trying to enjoy it,” Pitts says.

Weekday streams don’t pay as well as their in-person counterparts, but weekends actually pay a little better. All told, between donations and subscription payouts from Mixer, Pitts estimates that Prettier Than Matt is making somewhere between 50 and 75 percent of what it would normally haul in with its frequent bar gigs.

“We haven’t suffered yet,” he offers. “If this keeps going on for God knows how long, we’ll see how the people are in three months from now with tipping. But right now, it’s been pretty good. And we’re getting a lot of practice at playing stuff we never play, which is also a lot of fun.”

Mark Rapp, the trumpeter who leads ColaJazz, a nonprofit that looks to support local players, has also found live-streams to be an effective stopgap. The organization’s weekly Wednesday stream, dubbed the ColaJazz Virtual Crawl, brings in enough donations to allow Rapp to help out local players who can’t play the regular gigs that provide their income.

“From the donations we’re getting, we’re able to pay the guys three, four, five times what they would normally make for an hour-long concert,” he offers. “So the guys are going home with some very helpful rent money. One dude was telling me about how he doesn’t know how he’s going to make child support payments. It’s just been overwhelmingly positive.”

“They’ve been giving a lot. It’s really incredible,” Rapp says of the audience response. “We have a good amount of donations that are anywhere from $5 to $200. And so, to me, that says that our audience really values us and really values our artistry and really values what we’re providing.”

But it’s not a perfect arrangement. One of the ways Rapp has been able to pay musicians so well has been breaking up the huge amount the first stream brought in among the musicians who have played later installments that haven’t been as successful. And now, with the Columbia stay at home order, it’s become more difficult to get the streams done. ColaJazz pre-taped some performances the Saturday before the measure went into effect on March 29, but it’s unclear at this point how the sessions will continue.

The emo-leaning punk band Aim High attempted to chart a different course, booking a ticketed house show for April 10 back when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was recommending that gatherings not be larger than 50. Now, that date has been pushed until October, and the group is left sitting with its first proper release, the exhilarating double EP Garnet Eyes/Severed Ties, and no shows to promote it.

“We had two tours planned, one mini-tour for the spring, and one for the summer,” details frontman Caleb Brown. “Obviously, all of those dates either got canceled or postponed, which puts a big dent on the campaign that we’re trying to run in terms of awareness of our band and just overall. We were only able to play a couple of in-town and out-of-town shows after we released [the EPs].”

“For our band and bands like ours, the live show aspect, performance aspect is very, very critical,” he adds. “Bands, the main way they gather really solid core fan bases are by people going to the shows — the rock shows, the punk shows — and having this intimate experience and getting to experience that, versus just ingesting the music.”

For the swampy and chaotic garage rock trio Boo Hag, the most fitting choice was doing something drastic — surprise-releasing Burial Ground, a game-changing second LP that expands the band’s gripping sound with the addition of saxophone, for free the day after it was finished. Unable to play shows or effectively market it to record labels as they had intended, the members decided to offer it as a gift to the community.

“A lot of our friends are service-industry people, musicians and people who are kind of trying to figure out what to do with their life right now,” offers drummer Scotty Tempo. “It was kind of, ‘Let’s give our buddies something to listen to and something to kind of ease this tension of uncertain times.’”

“It absolutely doesn’t make any sense for us to release it from a band perspective,” adds singer and guitarist Saul Seibert. “It actually goes against what we want to do. So the only aspect that makes sense to us is the charitable act.

“We labored over a project for two years. And I’m very proud of the product, and Scott is, too. I think it’s our best work. We’re a touring band. We’ve very active. And we wanted to give it our very best, so that we could continue to treat the band as a business. But then, you know, life happens, s#!t happens.”