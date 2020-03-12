Wildly popular Soda City Market canceled until further notice amid coronavirus pandemic

Soda City Market, Columbia's wildly popular Saturday morning gathering that brings numerous vendors and thousands of people to Main Street, is being canceled until further notice amid continuing fears of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The market, founded by Emile DeFelice, announced the cancellation in a Thursday afternoon Facebook post.

"[Thursday] afternoon, city officials alerted us that the event which occurs weekly on a public road via public private partnership must be canceled until further notice," the post reads. "Our team will continue to monitor reputable sources and stay in close contact with the City of Columbia as this virus progresses. Reinstating the popular event will be adjusted as new information becomes available."

The market's post added that the "safety of our community and the livelihood of [the market's] vendors" have been "heavily considered" in recent days.

The Soda City Market, with its numerous food vendors, produce stands, craft sellers, artists and live musicians, has become a Columbia Saturday morning staple during the last 15 years. What started as a small market with just six vendors and 200 customers in 2005 has grown into something of a Capital City titan that sometimes spans four whole city blocks and draws thousands of people each Saturday morning.

In a conversation with Free Times earlier Thursday, DeFelice stressed that he had been in close contact with the City of Columbia, including Mayor Steve Benjamin and Councilman Will Brennan, and noted the market would adhere to the city's wishes. But he also noted that a cancellation would have a significant impact.

"I take this very seriously," DeFelice says, noting that the market has a list of more than 400 vendors it regularly works with, and via those vendors, thousands of people get paychecks during the course of a year.

"They are entrepreneurs, and they are at risk, as well, economically," DeFelice said, of the various vendors.

Benjamin tells Free Times that Soda City "holds a special place" in his heart and that it has been critical to the revitalization of downtown Columbia.

"I look forward to Soda City returning to Main Street when it is clear that this public health threat has passed," Benjamin says.

Soda City's announcement was just the latest in a string of high-profile Midlands cancellations or postponements that have come as concern about COVID-19 has continued to swirl. On Wednesday, the Five Points Association and the City of Columbia announced that the long-running St. Pat's in Five Points festival, a music-filled party that typically draws 30,000 or more people, would not happen on March 21.

Then, on Thursday, the Carolina Cup horse race in Camden, a go-to fashion and party destination for thousands of attendees for more than eight decades, announced it would be canceling its March 28 event at the Springdale Race Course. This will mark only the second time in 86 years that the Cup has been interrupted.

The local cancellations and postponements come as larger organizations across the United States have called off events in hopes of limiting the spread of the infectious COVID-19. Major League Baseball, the NBA, the NHL and Major League Soccer have all suspended operations, and all of the Power Five college athletic conferences have canceled their conference basketball tournaments. The NCAA announced late Thursday that its lucrative men's and women's basketball championship tournaments will be canceled.

Massive cultural events, like Austin's South by Southwest festival, have been called off, and movie studios are starting to move their big budget releases to other dates because of the virus. Universal made the decision to move the latest entry in the Fast and Furious franchise nearly a full year, to April 2, 2021.

The highly contagious COVID-19 has sparked a pandemic across the globe, as there have been more than 130,000 cases and 4,500 deaths worldwide. As of Thursday afternoon, more than 1,400 people had tested positive for the virus in the U.S., with nearly 40 deaths. South Carolina had 12 presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of late Wednesday.