What You Missed: The coronavirus edition

So, how’s that “reopening” going, South Carolina? Weeks after many businesses, dine-in restaurants and other amenities in the Palmetto State were given the greenlight to crank up again amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, cases of COVID-19 continue to skyrocket. The four-day period from June 11 to June 14 was particularly troublesome in regard to new cases announced by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. As reported by The Post and Courier, more than 3,000 new cases in SC were announced during that period, including an eye-popping 809 cases on June 12. In all, more than 18,700 people had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Carolina as of June 14, with 600 deaths. DHEC has continued to urge residents to use precautions: wearing masks, maintaining social distance, avoiding groups, washing hands and staying home if sick. Meanwhile, Gov. Henry McMaster recently extended the coronavirus emergency order for South Carolina ... but also lifted restrictions on bowling alleys and ended occupancy limits for retail stores. “South Carolinians know what they can do to keep themselves and their loved ones safe and it’s incumbent upon each and every one of us to follow the advice and recommendations of the public health experts,” McMaster said in a statement.
{hr /}
Congaree National Park to reopen more areas
If the above COVID-19 numbers make you want to go out to the country and wander around in the woods for a while, you’re in luck: South Carolina’s only national park is set to reopen more areas that had previously been shuttered amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The National Park Service announced that, beginning June 18, it will open Congaree National Park’s “frontcountry” section, which includes the entrance road, parking lots, picnic shelter, Weston Lake Loop Trail, Sims Trail, Bluff Trail, and Longleaf Trail. Park staff also will once again resume issuing “backcountry” camping permits. Several park amenities will remain closed, including the Harry Hampton Visitor Center, the boardwalk, campgrounds and all restrooms. “As we begin this phase of the park’s reopening, we encourage visitors to take advantage of all that the park’s frontcountry and backcountry areas have to offer, including hiking, paddling, camping, fishing, and picnicking opportunities,” park superintendent K. Lynn Berry said in a release. Congaree National Park closed in early April amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It reopened its more rugged “backcountry” section in late May. The park is a 27,000-acre expanse about 16 miles from downtown Columbia, in rural Hopkins. The vast park is known for its bucolic walking trails, scenic, oozing waterways, and wildlife.
{hr /}
COMET bus system to require riders to wear masks as COVID-19 cases rise
Catch the COMET, not COVID-19. Columbia’s bus system will require riders to wear masks as cases of the novel coronavirus have surged in South Carolina. The COMET, which serves Richland and parts of Lexington and Newberry counties, began requiring riders to wear masks or face coverings on COMET buses or when entering the bus system’s facilities on June 15. COMET CEO John Andoh says riders who do not have a mask will be provided with one when they board. The COMET will provide masks to riders until July 31, or until its supply is depleted. “We were fortunate to be able to secure a limited supply of masks. This was important because we understand that people need time to adjust to this new policy, so we are providing masks for a period of time to help out,” Andoh said, in a release.