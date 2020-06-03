What you’ll see when Columbia’s two most prominent museums reopen this month

William Calloway has experienced a lot in his 18 years as executive director of the South Carolina State Museum. He’s even seen the National Guard use his museum’s parking lot as a staging area during the thousand-year flood back in 2015.
So he’s learned to take things in stride, even a weeks-long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time,” Calloway says, “and the truth is that when you deal with the public, there’s always uncertainty, and this is just another uncertainty.”
The State Museum began the first phase of its reopening process on June 2, and Calloway and his staff are benefitting from the proactive approach they took from the beginning of the pandemic.
“We started planning for all of this the day we closed,” says the museum’s Public Relations Director Jared Glover. “So I think we were ahead of the curve when it came to opening. We sort of knew when we might be getting back into the building, and we’ve changed the format of our exhibits, the layout, letting people social distance inside of them and still experience them as they normally would.”
Calloway adds that the museum will also be involving full-time staffers more in its day-to-day operations, something it hasn’t done in the past.
“From a financial standpoint, we usually had a lot of our part-time staff doing the operational stuff,” he explains, “so now we’re going to have our full-time staff engaged in helping out operationally. We can have people monitoring social distancing, we’ve got different stations for cleaning, the staff will be wearing masks, and they’re all ready. We’ve been getting ready for a couple of weeks.”
The museum, which is limiting its hours, has lowered general admission to $5.
“As we go through this first phase of what we’re calling the ‘no-touch museum experience,’” Calloway says, “there’s going to be a little less to do, so we want to make sure that we price accordingly from that standpoint.”
The State Museum is also hopeful that they can resume their summer camp program sometime in July, something the Columbia Museum of Art is hoping to do, as well.
“June camps weren’t going to happen due to our phased opening plans,” says CMA Deputy Director Joelle Ryan-Cook, “but we can be cautiously optimistic about the rest of the summer.”
In fact, she explains that the cancellation of the museum’s June camps gave it a chance to better prepare to reopen, which it will do on June 16, and make some hard decisions.
“Pushing back the summer camp season to start in July gave us enough time to create a comprehensive COVID-19 safety plan in conjunction with the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and local, state, and national camp guidelines,” Ryan-Cook says. “We’ve also eliminated camps for 4-to-6-year-olds, which absolutely breaks my heart, but this a tough group for physical distancing requirements. 4-to-6 year-olds are the huggers!”As the Columbia Museum of Art prepares to begin its phased reopening plan on June 16 (with free admission until June 25), Ryan-Cook says part of the plan is to seek help from fellow arts organizations.
“We are currently in conversations with longtime partners like One Columbia, The Whig, The Nickelodeon, Chaye Alexander and the South Carolina Philharmonic to see how together we can think of creative ways to welcome back event audiences,” she says. “Our first events may only be for 20 to 40 people in a big space like the CMA Loft or Boyd Plaza, but whether it’s about specific events or summer camps or general visitation, it’s all about adaptability and scalability.”
Both the State Museum and the Columbia Museum of Art have upcoming exhibits they’re excited for people to see. Calloway and his staff are preparing to open A Voice of Her Own: South Carolina Women in Politics in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, and the CMA will be able to open its much-anticipated Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite exhibit on June 27, as originally scheduled.But both museums are conscious of the fact that some people won’t be comfortable coming back yet, and they’re fine with that.
“When you’re ready, we’re ready,” offers Milena Engh, the CMA’s Public Relations Director. “If you are feeling good about a trip to your museum now, that’s great, and we’ll do everything we can to give you a safe and rewarding experience.”“When they’re ready, we’ll be here for them,” Calloway says.