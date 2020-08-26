Weighing the COVID-19 risks of attending USC football games this fall

Recall a typical USC football gameday experience, in normal times.

You pull up to your favorite tailgating spot, and hop out to greet your friends with a handshake or hug or maybe even a kiss on the cheek. You huddle around the tailgate together, drinking booze and grabbing finger foods off a community table, laughing heartily as stories are told.

Then you head to the stadium, where you would typically mash into long, sometimes chaotic lines to have your ticket scanned. Once you’re through the gate, you make your way to your seat, where you squeeze in and sit literally shoulder-to-shoulder with other people and, for the next three hours, proceed to yell and scream and sing the alma mater. You high-five and hug strangers, and talk loudly with one another, so close that you can smell the bourbon on your neighbor’s breath. This is broken up only at halftime, when you go and wait in long lines for the bathroom or concessions.

In the year of COVID-19, a virus that can spread rapidly in large crowds, the scene described above simply cannot happen. It’s why schools are beginning to announce plans to have far fewer fans in the stands than they normally do.

Even with smaller-than-normal crowds possibly being admitted to games, public health officials worry about the spread of the virus.

State Department of Health and Environmental Control spokeswoman Laura Renwick stresses the importance of wearing a mask, social distancing and frequently washing your hands if attending an event.

She also notes that the risk of COVID-19 is increased in “settings when individuals are loudly talking, cheering, or yelling, all of which may produce more particles containing virus that also may spread further.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Alberg, who is the chair of USC’s Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, has concerns about fans gathering for football games, even if the crowds are greatly reduced.

“So, if you are talking 20,000 people, that’s still a lot of people, and, no matter how hard you try to social distance and wear face coverings, there are going to be lapses in the system,” says Alberg, who played college football at the University of California, Davis.

“There will be infected people in the stadium, even if they are asymptomatic, and the likelihood of disease transmission is so high that, from a public health viewpoint, that poses extreme dangers.”

While a smaller number of fans — say, 10,000 or 20,000 — could easily spread out in the bleachers of an 80,000-seat stadium like Williams-Brice, Alberg says he would be particularly be concerned in other areas where human traffic converges in the facility.

“Anytime there is a possibility for the funneling of people” could pose a problem, he says. “Entry into the stadium, the stairs, the escalators, the elevators, the concessions, the restrooms. The restrooms are a concern, because that’s indoor air. SEC regulations say there will be regular, intensive cleaning of restrooms, but the risk for infection in that area would be great, as well.”

The SEC released a number of guidelines regarding fan attendance at football games this fall, including that face coverings must be worn when people enter and exit stadiums, and when they are walking around inside the stadium.

Renwick, the DHEC spokeswoman, notes restrooms, concession stands, parking lots, common areas, entrances and exits can be “high-risk activity areas for disease transmission.” Any entity seeking an exception to Gov. Henry McMaster’s order on mass gatherings has to have a disease prevention protocol for those areas reviewed by DHEC and the state Department of Commerce.

Alberg says that if fans are allowed to go to USC games this fall, he would advise they “think deeply” before doing so, especially if they have preexisting conditions that could make them particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. And he says they should be ready for a nontraditional gameday vibe.

“If they do attend, they should be prepared for a completely different experience than they are used to,” Alberg says. “And if they do get to attend, and that’s what they love, they should be grateful they are getting the opportunity at all, even if it is under diminished circumstances.”