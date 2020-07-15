Virologists answer questions about food safety during COVID-19

There are a lot of questions regarding COVID-19 and dining, whether at restaurants or home.

Should I wipe down my groceries? How should prep in a restaurant go? How safe is takeout? We connected with three virologists — Dr. Shannon Bennett, chief of science and virologist at the California Academy of Sciences; Dr. Matthew Turnbull, associate professor in the department of biological sciences at Clemson University; and Dr. Kaustubha Qanungo, lecturer in the department of biological sciences at Clemson — to help answer some of those questions.

Their answers were edited for length and clarity. An expanded version of this story is available at free-times.com/food.

Free Times: Why is food not a particular concern when it comes to COVID? What is happening if someone with COVID makes food without a mask?

Dr. Shannon Bennett: The temperature for cooking food is too hot for the virus to survive. So the question is better framed as, what is the risk of someone who has COVID preparing or serving food and passing the virus on? There is a risk, which is why it is very important, one, for workers in the food industry to use good hygiene (the existing standards that protect us from typical food-borne illnesses in the food industry, such as salmonella, are minimal: wash hands and/or wear gloves, wash prep surfaces and tools, keep kitchens clean, lots of soap and water) and add to that wear a mask, and two, it is important to support restaurants and other businesses that have good sick leave policies and health screening for their staff — there needs to be a supportive culture of not going to work when one is under the weather, and to have support for staff that are sick and/or need to take care of someone who is sick. Many food industry employees are often among the most socio-economically vulnerable in our society and need very generous sick leave policies to protect themselves and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Is there a concern about COVID on cold, prepared food items?

Dr. Kaustubha Qanungo: The chances of getting COVID from even cold food is very minimal. When you chew the food it is going into your mouth and there are different kinds of chemicals which are trying to attack that virus. There is little evidence that respiratory diseases are transferred through food.

Dr. Matthew Turnbull: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are currently only inferring the probable behavior of this virus in all of these conditions because we haven’t had time to test it. And so as we go forward six months into this, we’ll get more information and the CDC will revise some of it’s guidelines and so forth. The likelihood that you are going to get an infectious dose of this virus on cells that can take it up and can establish a productive infection that can then spread through your body in an induced pathology off a cold sub, off a warm meal, off a fork is pretty low. That’s not nothing though, and that’s where scientists get in trouble right, because we don’t want to say it’s impossible, but the likelihood seems to be fairly low. Seems is because we don’t say impossible since we can’t test everything. We say seems with this virus because we’re only seven months into this pandemic.

How immediately can COVID appear in current tests? One of the biggest issues for restaurants recently is safely getting staff tested quickly and efficiently to get back to work.

Qanungo: It can appear very quickly. What they are doing is taking the sample from the nose and they are doing a PCR (polymerise chain reaction) test. Usually, this is very sensitive and it can pick up the virus very easily. Within hours after an infection it can pick it up, but there is a problem in one sense in that how would the worker know when to test. Will it be random? Because the person isn’t going to get any symptoms, it’s probably at that time too late if she exposes to the people. There’s no way to know.

Turnbull: Let’s say the hypothetical server believes they were exposed today and goes to their local CVS and gets a nasal swab. They are going to have to wait a week to get results. That’s a lot of time to transmit the virus.

Over the past few months, folks have tried a lot of different strategies for food brought home. Is it too much? Should we be disinfecting our groceries, takeout containers and other packages we bring home?

Bennett: There has been a study showing that this virus can survive on hard surfaces up to 72 hours (plastic; not as long on cardboard). However, the virus needs to enter your body either by droplets that land in your nose or mouth directly (hence why wearing a mask is important), or by virus particles on your hands or another surface that you put in your mouth or nose. If the virus had been deposited on the surface of something you bring home, unless you are eating that surface directly, the virus is not going to get wicked up into the air, such that simply washing your hands before eating as well as before preparing food at home, and also wiping down food preparation surfaces, is probably adequate. These are all good food hygiene practices to follow in general.

Right now dining outside is seen pretty frequently in our downtown area. How do you feel about outdoor dining in terms of safety?

Turnbull: I feel relatively safe going to restaurants with spaced outdoor seating or curbside pickup and farmers markets. Again, this is predicated on ubiquitous mask wearing, physical distancing and outdoors.

What is it about outdoor dining that makes it safer?

Turnbull: When you get outdoors, there are more variables to help reduce the concentration of the infectious virus. It’s not necessarily how much virus there is, but how much infectious dose gets into where the receptors are. If you are outside, if you are around people that are affected, they are breathing out the virus and it’s immediately dispersing because of air motion. It’s not like you have an air conditioner that’s a circular fashion, a uniform fashion. It sounds scary, but it’s important to remember there is a high threshold of how much infectious virus must be encountered by your respiratory system. You have humidity that’s grabbing droplets containing water and gravity is taking over and it’s falling. In terms of inhalation, you have sunlight, you have UV, you have swirling winds, you have more space outside than inside.

If you are going to have dinner out, do it outside. You don’t do it inside, you do it outside. That raises the threshold of the amount of virus that needs to be encountered.

Qanungo: While food in general is likely safe, there’s other factors to consider. Say there is a waiter carrying the food and doesn’t have the food and doesn’t know if he has a symptomatic virus and is shedding the virus, and while serving the food he could be talking to the table. Droplets could land on the table. If there is a child out there playing, running around and suppose that kid got infected. He could be asymptomatic, but playing with grandma or grandpa who is immunocompromised. The child could have no symptoms, but the grandparent could be on a ventilator seven days later. This is a concern that you must judge in terms of your immediate family and people you are immediately exposed to.

Being at the university, one of the big concerns with reopening are dining halls. What can be done to improve the safety of students and workers?

Turnbull: From a dining hall perspective, what Clemson has talked about — no set policy at this point — is all takeout. No onsite dining. They are essentially trying to make it a commuter school, but it’s a commute to your room. You go to your dining hall, you pick up stuff and go back to your room. At this point there’s no reason to have dense gatherings. You’re in an air conditioned environment with low humidity. It is an environment tailor made to disseminate the virus. At least in a classroom they are talking about wearing masks. Dining halls are problematic to say the least.