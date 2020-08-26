USC arts departments plot new ways to reach their audiences this semester

Fall in Columbia typically means residents will have access to an eruption of creativity on the University of South Carolina campus, with students and faculty performing and exhibiting works in their various disciplines. COVID-19 has presented significant challenges, but with classes officially underway, cultural opportunities will soon abound — but not like you’re used to.

For example, the McKissick Museum, which concerns itself with the culture and geography of the American South, remains closed to the public, but still has a full roster of ongoing exhibitions and related programming.

“We’ve ramped up our digital offerings in order to be able to serve our audiences, on and off campus,” explains Communications Manager Amanda Belue. The newest exhibition, A Woman’s Right, celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, along with the challenges and triumphs of women experienced by women at USC. Part one is available as a downloadable .pdf, while part two can be found online as a digital exhibition.

The museum also presents the online concert series Quarantines on the last Friday of every month, featuring a Facebook Live performance by a traditional musician or artist, preceded by an informational session. Appearing on Aug. 26 will be performers from the Edisto Natchez-Kusso Tribe, who will also discuss drumming, dancing and tribal history.

McKissick Executive Director Jane Przybysz says the concert series has “been among our more successful efforts to translate in-person programs to online formats that have been reaching audiences far beyond the Midlands.” She further describes it as a way “to continue to highlight the state’s remarkably rich music traditions and support a group of artists whose livelihoods have been drastically impacted by the virus.”

The Department of Theatre and Dance is similarly embracing technology for remote performances, at least through the first semester. A scaled-down theater season will kick off in October with Love and Information, followed in November by She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms.

“Both productions are perfectly suited for online presentation,” says Marketing Director Kevin Bush.

The former “is made up of 57 short, unconnected scenes,” he details, while the latter “is a special version of the script that was adapted in the early days [of quarantine] specifically for online performance. “

“Rehearsals and performances are all being done remotely over Zoom,” Bush continues. “We definitely won’t be limited to Brady Bunch-style, with all of the actors on screen all the time. ... You can expect costume, props, lighting and scenery.”

He adds that tis is especially true of Monsters, which will utilize green screen, lighting and edited video.

“The plan now is for Love and Information to be performed live every night, and Monsters to be filmed, edited and then broadcast multiple times,” Bush says.

Monsters director Lindsay Rae Taylor observes that “this a unique opportunity for us as artists to discover a new medium for telling stories. It’s not film, it’s not theatre ... it’s something in between. It’s an experiment. It’s authentic, it’s relevant, it’s bold. It is definitely pushing us all out of our creative comfort zones.”

Dance presentations will follow the same model, with performances recorded for later viewing. The USC Dance Company Fall Concert in November will feature new works by faculty members, and will be followed by a student choreography showcase in December.

“All of the dance works ... are original and are just now in the early creation stage,” Bush offers. “That creative process will incorporate the necessities of our infection mitigation efforts — distancing, virtual rehearsals, mask-wearing, etc.”

For the fall concert, the concept is for the pieces to be recorded and put on display for a defined period of time, like a museum exhibit, he explains.

Changes will also come to the way the School of Music operates.

Tayloe Harding, the school’s dean, notes that “music instruction is happening not only in every conceivable way, but in newly conceived ways as well,” and that safety guidelines will “impact the delivery of in-person learning, rehearsing and performing, with significant masking, distancing, room sizes and exposure time limitations.”

To that end, he details that faculty and students are employing numerous new platforms for music-making in digital environments, a handful of which were created in-house.

“In these ways, our musical achievements this fall will be accomplished through both traditional and innovative means,” Harding offers.

He adds that decisions will be made in the coming week “on what kinds of live performance events [will be presented] to audiences this fall, where to hold them, and what kinds and sizes of audiences to invite or encourage to attend.”

Bush echoes this cautious approach to projecting out plans for the fall.

“Our priority has always been, and will continue to be, to provide the best possible educational experiences for our students while doing everything we can to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus,” he offers. “Like most of the performing arts community, we are being led by a desire to keep the arts — and each other — alive and thriving.

“At a time when we as a society are necessarily being disconnected, our role in telling stories and evoking emotions is more important than ever.”