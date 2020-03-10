Update: Columbia City Council urges citizens not to attend meetings amid coronavirus fears

Columbia City Council is urging citizens not to attend Council meetings amid growing fears of the spread of coronavirus.

And, in a meeting on March 10, Council voted unanimously to temporarily suspended its normal operating procedures, to give members greater latitude to participate in meetings electronically.

The city is urging citizens, in lieu of attending Council work sessions and regular meetings, to watch them on live stream. Meetings can be viewed from the city's website or through it's YouTube channel, and will be linked through its various social media accounts.

Council also is temporarily changing how many members will actually be in the room for meetings. Under the plan, Mayor Steve Benjamin and three other Council members would be physically present for meetings, while another three Council members would participate via teleconference. City staff who are not essential to a given meeting are urged not to attend.

"We firmly believe that the responsible role of the public sector is always to err on the side of caution," Benjamin said during the March 10 meeting. "To be thoughtful and judicious about what we say and how we say it and when we say it, and to make sure that we do not cause unnecessary harm and unnecessary hysteria, while at the same time underscoring the gravity of the matter before us."

The third-term mayor indicated Council is trying to set an example for other entities in its effort to prevent spread of the virus. He says Council "is going to continue to move down this path in which we model the type of behavior that we want others to model as they work to save lives."

The Council measure comes during a time of rising unease about the spread of a dangerous strain of coronavirus. As of late Monday afternoon, there were seven presumptive cases of the virus in South Carolina.

As noted by The Post and Courier, officially called COVID-19, the disease emerged in Wuhan, China, in December and has spread to more than half of the world’s countries. By Monday, the worldwide case total was more than 110,000 — 62,000 people who had been infected have recovered. In the U.S. there had been 21 coronavirus deaths as of Monday.

City Manager Teresa Wilson asked the public to be patient as the coronavirus situation plays out and Council goes through its temporary meeting process.

"The whole purpose [of the initiative] is being responsible, but calm, through a process, but also recognizing the severity of what we are dealing with," the city manager said. "We certainly encourage people to stay home. They can still participate. But we are trying to provide an opportunity for them to do so without physically being present at our meetings."

Councilman Daniel Rickenmann said he supports the temporary Council meeting changes, but also insisted that business must continue in Columbia. He emphasized Council is not in "panic mode."

"This is a precaution, to help," Rickenmann said. "But I want to make sure that the folks who are out there visiting our local restaurants and staying in our hotels know that we are carrying on. Commerce needs to continue."

Creeping fears of the virus also are beginning to spur discussions about events in Columbia. As officials in Austin, Texas canceled this year's South by Southwest festival, Benjamin asked organizers of Columbia festivals — like St. Pat's in Five Points and Indie Grits — to consider the possibility for alternative plans for their events.

“I have been in conversations with the Five Points Merchants Association and the Nickelodeon [Theatre, which presents Indie Grits],” Benjamin told Free Times on March 7.

“We discussed the St Patrick’s Day Celebration at the Midlands Coronavirus Task Force meeting and briefing [on March 6].”

“I urged both organizations to consider the possibility of postponing or canceling with their leadership and to report back to me,” he continues. “Prioritizing public health and safety will guide our decision making process as a city and we will keep a keen eye on how this is affecting our small businesses as well.”

However, as of the afternoon of March 10, organizers of those landmark Columbia festivals say they plan to forge ahead, while taking precautions.