Update: Columbia bars, restaurants try cope as SC disallows dining in due to COVID-19

On March 17, in response to the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered that restaurants and bars cease dine-in service, effective March 18. Free Times is curating a list of local and national spots that have started offering delivery or shifted their models in other ways. This list will continue to be updated.
LOCAL
Baan Sawan The Five Points Thai restaurant is closed until the end of March or until schools reopen, it announced on Monday through its Facebook page.
Bar None Owner Marty Dreesen and his staff decided to close the Five Points watering hole after March 17. They will open at 2 p.m. and only allow call-in, to-go and pick-up orders for smoked chicken wing night on Tuesday.
Black Rooster Chef Kristian Niemi’s West Columbia restaurant announced on Facebook it was closing due to COVID-19.
Bourbon Chef Kristian Niemi’s Columbia bourbon bar and restaurant announced on Facebook it was closing due to COVID-19.
Camon Japanese restaurant Camon announced on Tuesday through Twitter that it was closing for the rest of March due to COVID-19.
Cottontown Brew Lab The Cottontown brewery announced on Facebook it was closing its beer garden and starting to offer to-go pick ups on March 16.
Curiosity Coffee Bar Main Street coffee shop Curiosity Coffee Bar announced on Facebook it would be moving to using to-go packaging only, baristas will pour dairy/non-dairy additives and, starting March 17, it will only do take-out orders. Curiosity will only accept credit/debit cards for payment as well.
“As the state of things begins to get more difficult, we have to adapt. We hope to not lose customers,” the shop’s online post reads. “We hope to support all of our staff. We hope to make decisions that are socially responsible. We hope our community is safe.”
Craft and Draft Bottle shop Craft and Draft announced it was cancelling events at its tap rooms in Columbia and Irmo, and the latter’s venue space. The Irmo location’s kitchen will offer pickup to-go orders.
Gourmet Shop Five Point’s cafe, winery and more shop is offering curbside pickup, it announced on Facebook.
The Grand on Main Developer Scott Middleton’s bowling alley and restaurant is offering delivery in a two-mile radius and curbside pickup. His across-the-street venture, The Main Course, is doing the same.
Hazelwood Brewery Company The brewery announced it closed its taproom Monday afternoon and will shift to to-go service. No outside growlers are being allowed at Hazelwood, it announced on Facebook.
Hall’s Chophouse The high-end steakhouse is offering curbside pickup at its Columbia location, it announced on Facebook.
Hendrix Main Street's rooftop bar and fine dining establishment announced on Tuesday that it was starting to offer carryout and curbside pick up.
Il Focolare Sarah Simmons’ and Aaron Hoskins’ pizzeria announced on Facebook it was closing the dining room on Monday and converting to take-out only.
The post detailed that the restaurant would soon accept online and phone ordering “early this week” and debut an expanded take-out menu in the mid week. It will feature fresh pita, salads and mezze. The post detailed that further updates will come through social media pages.
“The safety of our team and guests is paramount and this change is with that in mind,” the post read.
Indah Coffee Local roastery and coffee shop Indah Coffee closed its Main Street location. According to a March 16 Facebook post, the roaster, which also has a Sumter Street location, was working" to set up delivery options as well as a mobile pop up in the downtown area."
Lula Drake Wine Parlour The downtown wine bar Lula Drake Wine Parlour announced on Facebook it was temporarily closing the dining room and bar, starting March 17, due to coronavirus concerns.
As part of that, it will offer food and wine bottle orders for pick up. The wine joint will post daily menus on its Instagram and Facebook feeds and orders can be placed by calling 803-606-1968. Orders will be taken from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“Thank you for supporting our neighborhood wine parlour. We love you and recognize there is no Lula Drake without the health and welfare of our staff, you, and the community at large. Stay safe and we hope to hear from you this week,” the bar’s Facebook post concluded.
Mellow Mushroom Vista’s outpost of the pizza chain is offering curbside pickup. Order through the website, mellowmushroom.com.
Motor Supply Bistro Co. The longstanding Vista restaurant announced in a Monday email it was closing its dining room for the next 15 days. The restaurant is now exploring family-style take out meals, delivery and take out, the email detailed.
Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe The Five Points upscale eatery Mr. Friendly’s initially announced on Facebook it would offer a special take-out menu, dine-in discounts and other promotions starting Tuesday. That shifted with a Tuesday morning Facebook detailing that it was closing due to COVID-19.
"For now, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for 25 years of Mr. Friendly's ... and 14 fantastic years at Solstice Kitchen. We look forward to adding to those numbers in the near future."
Pasta Fresca Forest Acres Italian restaurant Pasta Fresca announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it was no longer offering dine-in service. The post shared that the restaurant will offer curbside take out and delivery through Doordash delivery service.
Ristorante Divino Fine dining Italian restaurant Ristorante Divino announced Tuesday on Facebook it was closing its dining room until at least March 23.
River Rat Brewery Popular brew spot announced on Facebook it was closing its taproom to the public and would begin to offer food and packaged beer through a to-go window.
This week, the brewery is selling food from Wednesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. In the weeks after, the brewery will sell Tuesday through Saturday from the same hours. Per the post, the brewery will list food soon.
Customers can email orders to info@riverratbrewey.com. River Rat will continue to operate as a production brewery.
“Today at River Rat Brewery we made one of the hardest, but, what we feel is the responsible decision to make,” the post read.
Saluda's Restaurant Fine dining restaurant Saluda's announced on Monday it was introducing the option to pay for to-go orders over the phone or in person, curbside pickup for carry out orders and creating a list of to-go focused menu items, which will include family-dinner options.
SMALLSugar Vista bakery and cafe SMALLSugar announced through Facebook it was accepting pick-up orders
Simmons’ and Hoskins’ bakery/cafe will update its website, www.smallsugarsc.com/shop, every day at 10 a.m., and customers order there. The cafe will send an email when its ready, and a gloved-wearing worker will deliver the food to your car.
Customers can call the spot at 803-722-7506 to place orders off the full menu.
Solstice Kitchen The ownership behind Mr. Friendly's is following suit and temporarily closing their northeastern Columbia restaurant.
Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering Chef Jessica Shillato’s posted on Facebook the restaurant would be open to doing curbside service. She also later told Free Times that she is open to incorporating daily specials that are less expensive to produce.
Tazza Kitchen Trenholm Plaza The Forest Drive restaurant close its dining room and is launching delivery and curbside pickup March 17. Order online at tazzakitchen.com/order
Terra West Columbia eatery Terra announced on Tuesday it was closing for the next two weeks. In a Facebook post detailing the move, the restaurant hinted at potential takeout options "when we deem it is safe to offer those options."
War Mouth Cottontown eatery announced on Facebook it would accept curbside pick-up orders.
“Call it in, pull up to the door, and we’ll bring it out to you!!” the Midlands eatery posted.
WECO Bottle and Biergarten The Whig's sister establishment will move to emphasize its retail sales. On March 17, the bar was offering biodegradable disposable cups for pours.
The Whig Downtown dive bar The Whig is open March 17 with reduced seating and serving all food in to-go containers. The bar is evaluating what to do for future days.
Regional cities
Charleston In perhaps a sign of further things to come, The Post and Courier reported on Sunday that a downtown Charleston bakery closed in response to coronavirus.
National brands
Chick-fil-A Fast food chicken joint Chick-fil-A closed its dining rooms on Monday, the company announced in a statement. The drive-thru will remain open.
Chipotle A Twitter post from Chipotle detailed it is offering free delivery on orders of $10 or more from March 15 to March 31. While the tweet didn’t make note of COVID-19, it seems fair to surmise it played a role.
Dunkin' Donuts Widespread donut chain Dunkin' Donuts announced in a press release on Tuesday it was closing its dining rooms and moving service to drive-thru ordering, carry out and delivery. The restaurants are also reducing the hours of operations and giving franchisee locations the option to temporarily close, if they are near other Dunkin' locations.
KFC In a similar move, KFC announced it was offering free delivery from March 14 to April 26. Orders less than $12 will have a service and order fees.
Publix Grocery store announced it was closing its stores and pharmacies at 8 p.m. starting March 14.
Starbucks Coffee powerhouse shifted to a to-go service model at all its stores in the United States and Canada, it announced in a statement.
The statement detailed the following:
All seating, including both the café and patio areas, is prohibited. Customers can still order at the counter, through the “order ahead” feature in the Starbucks app, via the drive thru and use delivery services. The shops will have a modified condiment bar in all stores
The statement also explained that some stores will have an “order ahead” handoff area. Some company-owned stores will also face temporary closures, if located in high-social gathering locations, such as malls and university campuses. Additionally, there will be some temporary store closures or reduced operating hours in communities with high clusters of COVID–19 cases.