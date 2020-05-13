The annual Midlands Gives day of giving broke records, but arts nonprofits are still hurting

Midlands Gives, the annual online donation campaign organized by the Central Carolina Community Foundation each year, arrived last week, almost two months into the global shutdown initiated by the coronavirus pandemic. And it provided the kind of short-term relief that also put the long-term outlook of many local arts organizations in harsh relief.

On the plus side, despite the chart-busting unemployment numbers and shuttered businesses over the last two months, both arts nonprofits and Midlands Gives overall broke previous donations records. With more than 400 organizations participating, donors gave $3,321,683, obliterating last year’s then-record mark of $2,031,052. Arts groups raked in $260,000, which also shattered 2019’s numbers.

“The donations we received from Midlands Gives was amazing, and it really told us that yes, the public believes in us as an economic driver to Newberry and to the Midlands, and that they believe in our mission,” says Molly Fortune, executive director of the Newberry Opera House, a performing arts venue that was one of this year’s top recipients.

“That really helps us as an organization which hasn’t seen a guest since March 14. It’s good to know that [our donors] want arts and entertainment to come back strong,” Fortune says.

Like other performing arts organizations, Newberry Opera House feels the need for donor support most acutely because of the uncertainty that awaits in a year in which they are facing crippling declines in attendance and ticket sales that are likely to continue for some time.

“Columbia Children’s Theatre, and organizations like us, make most of our revenue from earned income like ticket sales, school shows, touring and classes,” explains Larry Hembree, executive director of the professional theater troupe. “Up to March 1 for this fiscal year, we had 76 percent earned income. From the time coronavirus started showing its impact, we dropped to 25 percent earned income. With that reality, it is contributed income [now] that is mostly what we can depend on until we can get back to our primary mission, which involves live theatre experiences for youth and families, ‘live’ being the operative word.”

Hembree says the company appreciates Midlands Gives for making it easy to get in front of new donors who might not be as familiar with their story. This year, the theater had 139 unique donors, about a fifth of whom gave for the first time.

“For an organization beginning its 16th season and growing every year in terms of both staff and programming, getting a base of donors and retaining them is key to success,” he says. “Midlands Gives and online giving serves this purpose beautifully.”

The South Carolina Philharmonic also looked to Midlands Give with added urgency this year. The group’s board of directors stepped in with a matching challenge that led to 99 unique donors for the 2020 campaign, a new record for the orchestra.

“Within 24 hours, each of our 99 donors received a personal thank you phone call and email for their support on Midlands Gives,” reports Robin Hallyburton, the development director for the Philharmonic. “Connecting with our patrons and supporters in real time is one of the best parts about the event for us.”

Lingering in the background of all this positivity, though, is the vast, unknown challenge that the rest of the year will bring. Hallyburton says the orchestra is committed to making music accessible in the Midlands, so raising ticket prices is a non-starter, but the organization recognizes that “all of our future revenue streams are going to change.”

“We are daily working as a team to plan for possible scenarios for alternate venues, social distancing measures, or streaming online concerts,” she says.

Newberry Opera House, too, still feels broad uncertainty about the shape of things to come but is moving ahead with things like its parking lot lunchtime concert series, starting this Friday, as alternative ways of programming.

“It’s a little premature to tell what the future holds, but it is always something that’s in the back of your mind,” says Fortune. “I also think that necessity is the mother of invention, and that there are some things out there that we thought about as an organization that can expand our reach while staying within our mission.”

The success of Midlands Gives is evident in the numbers, but arts nonprofits across the Midlands will likely need new, unprecedented levels of support while swiftly adapting to the public health realities of the coronavirus to prosper in the months ahead.

Midlands Gives’ burst of generosity was appreciated by all. But their COVID-19 struggles aren’t yet in the rearview.