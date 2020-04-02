South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association launches employee relief fund

The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association has launched a hospitality worker relief fund for those whose jobs are affected by COVID-19.

“Within a matter of days, we have seen a large number of workers in the hospitality industry either laid off or furloughed,” says John Durst, SCRLA’s President and CEO in an April 2 email announcing the fund. “It is our duty to show them how much we value their work.”

Dubbed the South Carolina Hospitality Employee COVID-19 Relief Fund, it provides grants to support immediate expenses. It's for applicants who face "significant financial hardship due to a lay-off, furlough or reduction in hours," per the release, which stipulates that any South Carolina resident employed at a restaurant or hotel facing "significant financial hardships" as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic is eligible to apply.

The amount each applicant will receive is not yet set, though each application will receive the same amount, SCRLA's communications manager Lenza Jolley says in an email. The organization is currently fundraising for the fund and determining the dispersement date for the funds.

The relief fund's application details that eligibility is contingent on meeting the following criteria:

Worked on a part- or full-time basis in a restaurant or hotel for at least 90 days in the past year.

Have had a primary source of income from the hospitality industry for the last year.

Have experienced a decrease in wages or loss of job on or after March 10, 2020.

Live and work in South Carolina.

Are over the age of 18.

The fund is not available for workers who are related to employees or board members of the SCRLA.

The application form details that grants are meant for short-term COVID-19-related financial difficulties, like home rent or mortgage, car or transportation, utility bill, childcare, grocery, medical bills or student loan costs.

The application can be accessed here. Those who wish to support the fund can donate here.

The email details that the fund is a partnership with Atlanta-based Scofflaw Brewing Co., which recently began distributing to South Carolina and donated more than $20,000 to the effort. For Scofflaw, the partnership is part of three it recently announced. In a March 30 press release, the brewery shared it was partnering with Giving Kitchen and Bottleshare in Georgia and KultureCity in Alabama for similar philanthropic ventures for hospitality workers.