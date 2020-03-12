South Carolina Philharmonic to perform to no audience on Saturday due to COVID-19

The South Carolina Philharmonic will perform on Saturday night at the Koger Center. There just won’t be an audience.

“[We] are committed to the health and safety of our audience and musicians at our concerts,” reads a statement sent out by Kristin Morris, the orchestra’s marketing and communications director, explaining the ensemble’s reaction to growing fears about the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. “Based on the rapidly changing public health situation, the cancellation/postponement of local events, and in line with the concerns of our patrons and staff, we have decided to close our upcoming Masterworks concert, Phenoms & Schumann, to the public.”

The 7:30 p.m. concert will be live-streamed on the orchestra’s Facebook page and re-broadcast on South Carolina Public Radio.

“On behalf of the board of directors and staff,” the statement continues, “it is our sincere hope that patrons support this decision and will consider donating their tickets to help support the cost of this alternative concert broadcast. The health and safety of our Philharmonic family is top priority.”

As to why the orchestra, which lists 61 members on its website, feels it’s worth the potential risk to gather its musicians for this weekend’s performance, Morris explained the group's reasoning in response to a question from Free Times.

"Philharmonic musicians gathering is not a mass gathering," she says. "All personnel who are not comfortable coming to the concert hall have been encouraged to stay home. We are glad to be able to live stream the concert for free, not only to provide classical music to our community, but to allow our professional musicians the opportunity to perform a program they worked so diligently to prepare."

The Philharmonic joins a growing number of Midlands groups that have canceled or postponed events due to COVID-19, including St. Pat’s in Five Points and the Carolina Cup horse race in Camden. Free Times is maintaining a list of all the cancellations and postponements of which we are aware.

The program for this weekend's concert includes works by Zhao Tian, Mozart and, as the title would indicate, Schumann.