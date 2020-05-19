South Carolina ahead of national average as restaurant revenue begins to rebound, per data

South Carolina restaurant sales are beginning to rebound as the state reopens its economy, but still lag behind pre-COVID-19 numbers.

That’s the main takeaway from a data from restaurant sales management company Toast, who has been collecting and releasing sets of revenue data on the website rallyforrestaurants.com. The numbers confirm and provide additional insight into what might be anecdotally obvious — revenues dropped dramatically once the coronavirus shut down restaurants and, to adapt, shifted to off-premise sales.

“Obviously as a result of COVID-19 it has resulted in a major decline in revenue,” Toast’s Senior Vice President of Marketing Kevin Hamilton tells Free Times.

Gov. Henry McMaster initially closed restaurants' dining rooms on March 17 and many attempted to make do with to-go food sales, though some elected to close entirely until they could be open in a somewhat normal manner. On May 4, the governor reopened restaurants for outdoor dining and, one week later, reopened dining rooms, urging establishments to comply with guidelines from the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association that recommend limiting service to half capacity.

Per Toast's revenue data, restaurants were making more money in late February and early March than during the same time in 2019, but once the pandemic began to spread and affect businesses, it dropped quickly. Initially, sales were down roughly 5 to 11 percent, but that dipped to about 70 percent from the year before after restaurant dining rooms were shuttered in mid March — on some days the drop was more than 80 percent.

That's shifted for the better as restaurants have reopened, he says.

“South Carolina has been an interesting case. … [It] is ahead of a lot of the other states,” Hamilton, who lives in Charleston, shares, referring to the pace at which revenue is returning. “Revenue streams have seemed to have recovered a little bit faster.”

Yet, they’re still not fully rebounded. Toast’s data shows that sales have bounced back since early May, but are still down almost 26 percent from the same time a year ago. That compares favorably nationally, where the company’s data shows that sales are still down about 60 percent.

“They’re still substantially down [in South Carolina]. … For less successful restaurants that will be very challenging,” he posits. “But it's not as severe as it was during the closure.”

Revenue returning has happened faster for what Franklin defines as quick-service restaurants — fast food, fast-casual spots — than full-service restaurants. While state- and city-specific data hasn’t been widely released yet, national figures show quick-service restaurants are down 56.7 percent, while full-service spots are down 72.3 percent.

“I think you’ll see quick-service restaurants and drive-through formats recover faster,” Franklin suggests.

The company’s data also shows that the relationship between on-premise and off-premise dining is beginning to normalize. Hamilton says that typically restaurants make about 90 percent of their revenue from on-premise sales, but that flipped to about 28 percent for on-premise and 72 percent off-premise during the pandemic.

Franklin suggests that some of the off-premise experiments have included things like family meals, selling of grocery-style goods and other efforts to blend retail-style sales into the restaurant business. He also predicts that the coronavirus will make things like contactless payment and digital menus come into greater prominence, while reusable items will fade some.

Toast also conducted a national consumer survey that found diners to be apprehensive about returning to dining. Per that survey, only 19 percent of respondents said they are “very comfortable” and would “go to a restaurant immediately” for dine-in service once it's open in their area/state, and 40 percent of respondents said they are “uncomfortable” or “very uncomfortable” with the idea of going out to a restaurant once they reopen.

The survey also found mixed feedback on the prospects of social distancing in restaurants. 31 percent of respondents said they would sit inside a restaurant, but only if tables were required to be six feet apart, and 29 percent said they wouldn’t go to a restaurant, even if the tables were required to be six feet apart. 16 percent said they would go to a restaurant and aren’t worried about social distancing.