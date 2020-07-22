Some Columbia restaurants stick by convictions, stay closed despite financial pain

In Alex Suaudom du Monde’s dream, the Baan Sawan chef is exploring with his children near a creek. He hops down, and his kids are no longer in the dream. He finds the creek is filled with broken glass and he is barefoot. His boot-wearing father is there and beckons him to follow him to an exit, but that way too is filled with glass.

Suaudom du Monde cautions that he wears his heart on his sleeve, and is not as tortured as his recurring nightmare may suggest, but it’s flecked with symbolism of his stress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Being barefoot is vulnerable. … Broken glass represents all the pitfalls and dangers we face,” he tells Free Times. “Being able to walk out represents whatever that journey is to on the other side.”

What lies on the other side is uncertain. Suaudom du Monde says he can’t begin to pin a potential reopen date for his family’s revered Thai restaurant in Five Points. He further acknowledges that reopening may never occur as they continue to bleed funds.

Baan Sawan’s uncertain outlook matches that of a handful of other restaurants in Columbia, ones that have elected to stay shutdown throughout the pandemic. Their reasons fit one common thread — it isn’t safe for the workers and, in some cases, the family members that run things.

Their conviction comes at a cost. They’ve faced months of lost revenue, and the never-ending bills that force them into negotiations with landlords and others who now dictate a significant portion of their futures.

At Baan Sawan, Suaudom du Monde’s parents are in their early 70s and help in the kitchen, while his brother and sister-in-law are at heightened risk to COVID-19 due to pre-existing conditions.

“We don’t have a choice, period. We just don’t,” Suaudom du Monde explains on their closure.

He points to 42 consecutive days of declining cases before they’d be ready for reopening, based off of unreleased guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He’s been following Shigeharu Kobayashi, manager of the downtown sushi spot Camon, for further information on how to handle things.

Kobayashi’s restaurant is built around a 69-year-old chef and has remained closed throughout the pandemic, as well. Talking on the four-month anniversary of their closure, Kobayashi says that they will reopen after 21 days straight of declining cases.

“It’s crazy running a restaurant because one day of zero sales is more than enough to stress you out. ... So as you can imagine it’s pretty devastating,” Kobayashi says. “But I think that we really, we’ve existed to serve the people of Columbia. From our perspective it wouldn’t serve our neighbors to be another spreading point.”

He stresses that the decision to reopen the economy in March made little sense, and now things have only worsened.

It’s confusing to him that a dichotomy has been made between reopening and slowing the spread of the virus — wouldn’t slowing the spread lead to a real, full reopening, instead of whatever it is we’re undertaking currently?

“As a community we need to sort of be a turtle about it, go into our shells and hibernate,” Kobayashi posits and then points to political leaders. “As somebody who knows the pressures and importance and the responsibility of leadership, it’s hard to look out at the non-leadership that’s happening.”

Camon’s ongoing closure is using up their resources, and Kobayashi speaks measuredly on the prospect of permanent closure. He says they are reluctant to take out a loan to further support the business through its hiatus, if the pandemic’s conditions don’t improve.

He says that staying closed this long has required them to work out deals with their fishmonger in New York City, another Japanese food company in Atlanta and their landlord. Kobayashi cites their longstanding relationships with these parties for making it work — for instance, they’ve spent 35 years at the same building.

“We’ve had a lot of really tough conversations with all those partners ... to reduce our burden,” he says.

In Five Points, owner Marty Dreesen has kept his longtime late-night fixture Bar None closed, aside from a reopening attempt that lasted less than a week, brought to an end when cases rose and — with input from his employees — changed his mind.

He points to stemming the pandemic and his age and the age of his immediate family and employees as reasons why he’s stayed closed. He admits that owning the building helps, too, saying it’s about 80 percent of the reason he’s been able to hold out. He was also able to work out a deal with his insurance company on bills.

He’s now targeting an end-of-July reopening.

“You can’t put this off forever,” Dreesen shares.

The efforts to preserve through a closure match what downtown Lula Drake Wine Parlour owner Tim Gardner has undergone to keep things afloat at his business. He says he’s received a rent suspension, but he was still forced to liquidate his entire cellar inventory to keep up with other bills.

He laments that the money won’t last, as expenses such as a $2,300 beer, wine and liquor license fee and insurance bills persist.

“What I am hoping is that I can negotiate some of these expenses,” Gardner offers. “I have zero income right now.”

If another lockdown occurs, he says he’ll begin retail sales of wine to further help his business.

Gardner’s kept his parlour closed due to safety reasons and, over time, has grown from wanting to stay apolitical on the issue to being unable to ignore the political nature of it. Like Kobayashi and Suaudom du Monde, he calls out the lack of leadership from political leaders in the state.

“My frustration at this point is, what is the plan?” Gardner concludes. “What are we going to do to be sure that the environment is safe? … The government has not been helping. You’re just seeing Main Street America fold up and it’s a reflection of how out of touch this administration is with people who go to restaurants like mine.”