Segra Park to close to the public during coronavirus pandemic

Segra Park, the City of Columbia's minor league baseball park in the BullStreet District and the home of the Class A Columbia Fireflies, will close to the public as of Wednesday, March 18, yet another shuttering amid the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The baseball park, which hosts the Fireflies, a New York Mets affiliate that plays in the South Atlantic League, is typically open to the public everyday, with many people getting exercise by walking around the concourse of the stadium, or taking their lunch break in the bleachers.

However, according a note on the team's website, the stadium will close to the public at 3 p.m. Wednesday. A reopening date has not been determined.

Minor League Baseball recently announced the beginning of the 2020 season would be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has swept the globe. As of Tuesday morning, more than 4,000 people across the U.S. had tested positive for the virus, with 88 deaths.

The Fireflies' home schedule had been slated to kickoff on April 9. However, what the 2020 season will look like is now essentially unknown.

"The number of games each team will play during the 2020 season is unknown. Once a start date for the season is determined, we will know how many games the 2020 season will include," the Fireflies note on their website.

The team is still accepting employment applications by mail or online.

"Minor League Baseball and the Columbia Fireflies are committed to the health of our fans and players and they are formulating plans that make that safety our top priority," team President John Katz said in a letter to ticket holders.

Events and gatherings big and small across the Columbia area have been called off. The landmark St. Pat’s in Five Points festival was postponed from its March 21 date. The Carolina Cup horse race in Camden, which draws tens of thousands of revelers each year, was canceled. The Soda City Market is canceled until further notice, and the popular Nickelodeon Theatre on Main Street has closed temporarily, among many other shutterings.

On March 16, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin declared a state of emergency in the Capital City, one that sought to enforce social distancing, particularly as it relates to bars and restaurants.