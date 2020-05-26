SC State Museum sets reopening date

Another prominent Columbia museum will welcome back guests in June.

The South Carolina State Museum, closed due to concerns of the spreading coronavirus on March 17, will reopen to the general public — with limited hours, access and capacity — on June 1. It will reopen to members on May 30.

The State Museum's announcement of the first step in its "phased reopening process" follows quick on the heels of the Columbia Museum of Art unveiling on May 24 the first move in its own reopening plan, wherein the Main Street institution will resume operation with similar safety precautions on June 16.

"The [State Museum] has been diligently planning for a phased reopening process by cleaning our facility," a May 26 news release states, "training staff and preparing the building for our guests in order to follow guidelines developed by accelerateSC, the American Alliance of Museums and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control."

The museum will reopen with hours Tuesday through Friday (10 am. until 4 p.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m. until 5 p.m.), and with several other provisions in place.

Hourly capacity will be managed to allow for proper social distancing, and some exhibits will be altered to become "no touch experiences." Some other exhibits, attractions and other areas will remain off limits. Staff will wear face coverings; visitors will be "strongly encouraged" to do the same, and will be expected to adhere to social distancing guidelines throughout their visit. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the building.

General admission will be $5 during this period of reduced access. Admission to the ongoing blockbuster display The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes and planetarium shows will require an additional charge.

“We are thrilled to be opening our doors to guests once again,” Willie Calloway, executive director of the South Carolina State Museum, is quoted in the release. “We look forward to continuing our long tradition of telling the stories of South Carolina with our engaging exhibits and historical artifacts in our beautiful award-winning museum.”

The release also states that the museum remains committed to engaging with people "not ready or able to visit," and will continue with virtual programs like its telescope live-streams and upcoming virtual summer camp series.