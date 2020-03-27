SC attorney general says only governor — not cities — can issue 'stay at home' orders

State Attorney General Alan Wilson's office issued an opinion Friday that asserts that only the governor, not cities or counties, can order citizens to stay at home during an emergency.

The opinion comes after councils in the state's two largest cities, Charleston and Columbia, have put so-called stay at home orders in place amid the rising coronavirus pandemic. The orders in Charleston and Columbia instruct residents to stay home in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus, but each have broad exceptions for businesses and other entities deemed "essential" during the crisis.

Hilton Head Island also has been considering such an order. In a March 26 release, the town said it had asked Gov. Henry McMaster to issue a "shelter-at-home" order statewide, but noted that, if McMaster didn't make a move, the town "is positioned to enact its own stay at home order similar to what has been done in the cities of Charleston, S.C., and Savannah, GA."

But now the Republican Wilson is asserting that only the governor can make stay at home orders during a state of emergency.

"The General Assembly specifically reserved that extraordinary power for the governor," attorney general's office spokesman Robert Kittle told Free Times on Friday.

The attorney general's opinion came at the request of state Rep. Jeff Bradley, a Beaufort County Republican, who asked if the governor's powers preempt those of local governments during a state of emergency.

"We affirm that local government cannot exercise the emergency powers delegated to the governor by the General Assembly," the attorney general's opinion reads, adding that cities and counties that do try to flex those emergency powers could face a lawsuit.

The opinion, which was written by Solicitor General Robert Cook, goes on to state that emergency powers — such as granting stay at home orders — are "exclusive" to the governor.

Free Times asked the attorney general's office whether it would consider an injunction against the cities of Charleston and Columbia for their stay at home laws. The paper did not immediately receive a response.

Bradley, the second-term representative who lives in Hilton Head, told Free Times Friday morning he has been following as Hilton Head Island's town council has grappled with whether to do a stay at home order. He says he's been practicing "shuttle diplomacy" in trying to get clarity from the state for the town.

Bradley says his reading of the attorney general's opinion is that the power to do a stay at home order lies with the governor, not individual cities.

"That's clearly the case," Bradley says, stressing the attorney general's opinion warns towns they could be sued for issuing such orders. Bradley notes that Hilton Head has asked McMaster to consider a statewide stay-at-home order.

However, when asked his opinion as to whether McMaster should order South Carolinians to stay at home, Bradley says he thinks it would be difficult for the governor to do.

"I think the complexity of issuing a shelter-in-place order is so grand that it is almost impossible to do," Bradley says. "The nuances of that are so insane that it is almost impossible. I think it is ill-advised, actually."

Meanwhile, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin tells Free Times that the city's stay at home order, approved Thursday evening, is "entirely within [the city's] authority."

"Our actions do not contradict the governor's actions because on this immediate issue before us — proven one of the most important and effective [measures] to stopping the spread of this virus — he has not acted," Benjamin, the third term Columbia mayor and former president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, says.

Columbia's stay at home order is set to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. March 29. When asked if, after the attorney general's opinion, the Capital City's order would still go ahead as planned, Benjamin responded, "Absolutely."

Later Friday, after Wilson sent a tweet touting his office's opinion, Benjamin responded, tweeting, among other things, "The opinion of the AG does not have the force of law."

The City of Charleston believes its stay at home order, which is already in place, is lawful.

"The city appreciates the strong support for the principle of Home Rule voiced in [Friday's] AG Office's opinion, and believes that principle extends to emergency ordinances to protect the health and safety of our citizens," Charleston city attorney Susan Herdina says, in a statement. "In addition, city leaders and staff have worked diligently to ensure that our current emergency ordinances directly support and codify the orders issued by Governor McMaster during this crisis."

Others were not shy in sharing their feelings on the opinion.

"Reminder: The Attorney General’s Opinion isn’t worth the paper it’s written on," attorney, former state representative and current CNN pundit Bakari Sellers tweeted on Friday.

The attorney general's office opinion leans heavily on a previous opinion it issued back in 1980, one that dealt with the evacuation of municipalities. That 1980 document asserts that the governor has "extraordinary" powers during a state of an emergency, including during an "epidemic." It also says that political subdivisions — i.e. cities — do not have the "extraordinary authority" of the governor.

“This conclusion that the governor’s emergency powers preempt those of counties and municipalities is equally applicable to the pandemic created by COVID-19," the March 27 opinion from Wilson's office reads. "Accordingly the 1980 opinion is affirmed and is provided as guidance to counties and municipalities. ... While local governments retain their home rule powers during a state of emergency, they do not have extraordinary powers."

The attorney general's office also cites the reasoning of a case in the Michigan Supreme Court, which said, "If the governor does not elect to exercise any of the powers granted to him [via emergency powers], local government is without power to act, since the field of permitted action is preempted by the state law."

South Carolina has continued to hold out on a statewide order telling citizens to stay at home during the sweeping COVOD-19 outbreak. According to The New York Times, 22 states have statewide orders, of some type, in place.

As late as Thursday evening, McMaster continued to insist that a statewide stay at home order was unnecessary in the Palmetto State. He says people are, in general, already following his previous orders and maneuvers. Some of the measures McMaster has undertaken include shuttering all dine-in services at bars and restaurants across the state, closing public schools through the end of April, giving law enforcement leeway to break up groups of three or more in public places, and allowing cops to disperse gatherings on the state's beaches.

“I have great faith in the people of S.C.," McMaster said at a Thursday news conference. "They follow rules. They’re respectful. They’re courteous. They’re gentle. They’re smart. They’re resilient. The things we have asked them to do, they are doing and doing very well."

The stay at home orders in Charleston and Columbia each tell people to stay indoors and practice social distancing, but give long leeway for “essential” businesses and functions — such as grocery stores, gas stations, media, pharmacies, takeout and delivery restaurant services, manufacturing businesses, banks and insurance offices, commercial and residential construction and repairs, and many, many others — to continue to operate if they so choose.

As in much of the rest of the country, COVID-19 has swept across South Carolina. As of Thursday, there were 456 cases statewide, across 39 counties, and nine deaths had been reported.