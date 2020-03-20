SC albums to buy with Bandcamp giving all money to artists today in response to COVID-19

Many musicians, at multiple levels of the industry, are hurting with Americans huddling in their homes thanks to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Be it acts with national or regional renown that have seen tours cut short or canceled all together, or locally anchored performers who are losing reliable revenue from regular bar gigs.

Bandcamp is looking to help today — and to keep flowing the musical lifeblood that makes its hybrid streaming and album-buying model possible while the artists who produce it are struggling. From midnight to midnight Pacific Time on March 20, the site will waive its share of profits, giving all money spent directly to the parties responsible for the work.

To help you inject a little (or a lot) of local love into your spending on this charitable day, Free Times has collected some recent articles reviewing or featuring standout local records — from the 2019 edition of our Best of South Carolina Music poll to some early highlights from the new year.

And following Bandcamp's lead, we've taken down the paywall on these stories, so you can read about the records without needing an online subscription. Hopefully some of them will make fine additions to your self-isolation soundtracks.