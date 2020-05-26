For some time, interim Richland County Elections Director Terry Graham has warned that the county would likely have to combine precincts for the upcoming June 9 election primary, citing a dearth of poll workers.

On May 26, he told state lawmakers the number of polling places in the state's capital county could be cut by more than half.

Graham told the Richland County Legislative Delegation that, because of a poll worker shortage connected to unease about the coronavirus pandemic, the county will only operate about 70 polling places on June 9, down from the usual 149.

The disclosure comes as the county continues to scramble to find people to work the polls on primary day. Typically, about 900 people work elections in Richland County, but so far only just more than 500 have committed to work.

"If we combine locations, we are much closer to having the poll workers that we need for the June 9 election," Graham said. "It's not something that I wanted to do, but due to COVID-19, it has been a struggle to get the people that normally work for us to come. A lot of those people are 65 or older, and many of them are African-Americans, who are most being affected by [the virus]."

Graham has said the county will mail out notifications to voters whose precinct locations have changed. There also will be signage placed at typical polling places that are not in use, notifying voters of the appropriate place to go vote.

The May 26 meeting of the delegation — which is a collection of state representatives and state senators who represent parts of Richland County — came at the behest of state Rep. Beth Bernstein and a number of other lawmakers who were seeking assurances that the coming primary can be conducted efficiently.

"I thought it was important to get all of us together to ensure that this upcoming primary is run smoothly and efficiently," Bernstein said. "Richland County's track record [regarding running elections], as we all know, is dismal, at best."

Richland County Election Commission Chairman Charles Austin told Bernstein the commission and county election staff are working to make the coming election as trouble-free as possible.

"We understand the sense of urgency as it relates to the coming primary, and the sense of urgency as it relates to some of the issues we have experienced over the last [number of years]. We are working diligently and have stressed to the staff that failure for the upcoming primary is not an option."

There have been numerous challenges with Richland elections over time. There was the November 2012 election, when many complained of machine shortages and hours-long waits at the polls on a day when a controversial $1 billion transportation penny tax referendum was on the ballot.

In 2018, more than 1,000 ballots were not counted in the November election. The blunder didn’t affect the outcome of any races, but it shook Gov. Henry McMaster’s confidence in the county elections commission. Subsequently, he removed the entire board in February 2019. After a new board was installed, it formally removed then-elections director Rokey Suleman from his post in May 2019.

Most recently, there was a mixup during this year’s Feb. 29 Democratic presidential preference primary. In that one, 74 absentee ballots were miscounted. It was eventually determined that the missing ballots in question had been accidentally left in a locked storage room. They were ultimately added to the county’s tally and certified.

Meanwhile, Bernstein also expressed concern on May 26 that the county election commission hasn't yet landed a permanent elections director. In March, the commission voted to hire Tammy Smith, of Wilson County, Tennessee, for the job. But, after two months of subsequent discussions, Smith turned the job down, saying the county essentially failed to negotiate with her on a salary.

"We've been one year without a permanent director," Bernstein said. "Really, when the new board was [installed] it was pretty much charged with getting a new director. Now here we are in a presidential election year, and we don't have a new elections director."

The election commission has relaunched the search for an elections director, with Austin saying he hopes to announce a hiring by July 1.