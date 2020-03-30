Richland County councilman wants to ask governor for COVID-19 'stay at home' order

A councilman from South Carolina's capital county plans to propose a measure asking Gov. Henry McMaster to impose a two-week "stay at home" order in South Carolina.

Democratic District 8 Richland County Councilman Jim Manning notified county leadership that he plans to propose a resolution at an upcoming County Council special meeting that would ask the Republican McMaster to issue a mandatory stay at home order statewide for a minimum of 14 days, in hopes of minimizing the spread of the coronavirus that has touched off a global pandemic.

As noted by Manning, the resolution is very similar to one passed by Cayce City Council last week, which also is asking the governor to issue a statewide stay at home measure.

Despite growing calls for such a step — including from state legislators like Sen. Mia McLeod and Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, among others — McMaster has, as of early Monday, resisted issuing a statewide stay at home measure. Some form of such an order has already been put in place in 26 states, including neighboring North Carolina.

McMaster has taken a number of actions to encourage social distancing. He's closed public schools through the end of April, shuttered all dine-in services at restaurants and bars, given law enforcement leeway to break up groups larger than three in public and bust up parties on the state's beaches, and put in travel restrictions from certain states.

Some cities have chosen to make their own decisions about stay at home orders. Columbia and Charleston, the state's two largest towns, each have stay at home measures in place, though each has broad exceptions which will allow “essential” businesses and functions — such as grocery stores, gas stations, media, pharmacies, takeout and delivery restaurant services, manufacturing businesses, banks and insurance offices, commercial and residential construction and repairs, and many, many others — to continue to operate if they so choose.

However, on March 27, just one day after Columbia City Council passed its stay at home order, state Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office issued an opinion that only the governor — not cities and counties — can make such orders during a state of emergency in South Carolina. The opinion said cities that do so open themselves up to the possibility of a lawsuit. The attorney general’s office issued an amended opinion on March 29, saying that local governments’ stay at home orders can stay in place, unless someone successfully goes to court to block them. Wilson has said his office will not personally take cities to court over the issue.

Manning's proposed resolution asking McMaster to make a statewide move comes just days after a Richland County ad hoc coronavirus committee tabled a measure regarding a possible county stay at home order.

Much as it has done in the rest of the country, COVID-19 has spread rapidly across South Carolina. According to numbers released by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, as of the afternoon of March 29 there were 774 cases across 40 counties in South Carolina, with 16 deaths.

Also Monday, Republican state House speaker Jay Lucas defended McMaster's handling of COVID-19 so far, and urged local officials to stop being "counter-productive."

"I urge local government to work with state government rather than pitting themselves against the governor for political gain," Lucas tweeted.