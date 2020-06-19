Richland Councilman Walker says he wouldn't support countywide mask requirement

As the City of Columbia is considering requiring citizens to wear masks in public places amid the quickly spreading coronavirus pandemic, at least one Richland County Councilman says he would not support a similar measure countywide.

Republican District 6 County Councilman Joe Walker III, a businessman and military veteran, issued a lengthy statement on June 19 in which he questioned the legality and enforceability of such a measure.

Columbia City Council is set to meet about the mask issue on June 23. Walker says the city has reached out to County Council about sponsoring a similar ordinance, which would, if both bodies passed the measure, make mask-wearing in public a countywide requirement.

Walker says the county could be opening itself up to legal liability if it required masks, saying it would be "dangerously infringing upon individual, constitutional rights."

He also says he thinks it would be difficult for the police and sheriff's deputies to enforce.

"It's already a serious challenge to enforce social distancing, and if our embattled police and sheriff departments would now be asked to ticket anyone an officer sees without a mask, mayhem would ensue," Walker wrote. "And in the wake of recent protests, now is not the time to ask our police to engage in unnecessary, potentially unlawful confrontations with members of the public throughout their shifts.

"The wise and appropriate course of action is to lead by example and observe the guidelines established. Mandating an unenforceable, confrontational infringement on personal liberties seems like the least responsible action a local government could pursue."

Columbia City Council first discussed the possibility of requiring citizens to wear masks during a June 16 meeting.

According to the proposed city ordinance, people over the age of 10 would be required to wear a mask or face coverings in the following scenarios:

When inside a building open to the public.

Waiting to enter a building open to the public.

When interacting with other people in outdoor spaces, including, but not limited to, curbside pickup, delivery, and service calls.

When engaging in business activities in private spaces.

When utilizing public or private transportation (like rideshares).

When walking in public where maintaining a distance of six feet between other members of public at all times is not possible.

Those in violation of the would be ordinance “shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor offense,” according to a draft of the measure.

“This [City] Council has not been reticent in doing the things that are responsible to follow our true north, which is the preservation of human life and slowing the spread of this contagion,” Mayor Steve Benjamin said on June 16. “We don’t mind being out front. That’s what we do.”

City Council will meet on the mask topic on June 23. That will include legal advice from the city attorney in an executive session.

COVID-19 cases have recently exploded in South Carolina. On Friday, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,081 new cases statewide, with 18 additional deaths. There have now been more than 22,600 cases of the novel coronavirus across South Carolina, with 639 deaths.

For her part, state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell is clear in her thoughts about wearing masks amid the pandemic.

"It is essential that each of us, every day, wear a mask in public and stay physically distanced from others," Bell said in a June 18 statement.