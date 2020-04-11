Possible Richland County poll worker shortage could force combined precincts amid COVID-19

With the June primaries less than two months away, Richland County election leaders are beginning to discuss the possibility of having to combine voting precincts, as some regular poll workers have expressed hesitancy about participating because of the coronavirus pandemic.

During a Richland County Election Commission meeting on April 10, Terry Graham, the county's interim election director, told commissioners that, assuming the June 9 primaries happen as planned, adjustments will likely have to be made.

"As far as the upcoming primary, we are preparing as best we can," Graham said. "We are trying to get poll workers. As you very well know, that's going to be a task for us. There are a lot of people who have expressed their concern. A lot of our poll workers are over 60 years old. They have been expressing concern to us about whether the election is going to be postponed or be set for another date.

"All of those are questions we can't answer."

State election officials and legislators have discussed several options for the coming Republican and Democratic primaries, but as of April 10, they were still on for June 9.

COVID-19 has spread quickly across South Carolina, with the state Department of Heath and Environmental Control having announced nearly 2,800 cases and 67 deaths as of April 10.

At the recent Richland Election Commission meeting, Graham raised the idea of planning for combined precincts for the primary because of an expected dearth of poll workers, though exactly how that looks is still in the preliminary stages.

"As for the precincts, that is another task where we are going to have some problems," Graham says. "We are going to have combine some polling locations. We don't know where yet, or which ones that need to be combined. But, there will be some polling locations combined."

Richland had 152 precincts countywide during the Feb. 29 presidential preference primary.

This wouldn't be the first time recently that Richland has had to combine polling places for an election.

Back in December, there was a rare New Year's Eve special election for the Richland One school board. The odd, holiday-adjacent date made it tough for the county to find poll workers, and instead of the customary 93 polling places for that particular race, the county had to combine some precincts. It ultimately operated more than 70 polling locations that day, and the election went off without any significant hitches.

The uncertainty about the coming primary arrives at an odd time for Richland County, as it is in the process of a leadership change in the elections office. The county is working to finalize a deal with a new elections director.

The election commission has agreed to offer the job to Tammy Smith, who is currently the the assistant administrator of elections in Wilson County, Tennessee. Commission Vice Chairman Craig Plank told Free Times that, as of April 10, the hiring of Smith is still in the works, but the process has been slowed by workforce challenges related to COVID-19. Graham has continued his service as interim director as the commission has negotiated a contract with Smith.