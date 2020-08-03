Positive coronavirus case reported in Columbia senior living high rise apartment building

Columbia's public housing agency says a resident in one of its senior living apartment towers has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Columbia Housing says it was notified Aug. 1 that a resident in the Marion Street High Rise, an apartment building for independent senior living, had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, the housing agency says it has since entered its "level III protocol" and has been cleaning and sanitizing areas of high traffic, like entrances, exits and elevators.

Through an alert sent to residents, the housing authority is encouraging residents at the Marion Street building to self-monitor their health and to see a doctor if they believe they are having COVID-19 symptoms. The agency is also encouraging residents who test positive for the coronavirus, or who believe they may be positive, to quarantine for 14 days and not walk through the building unless they are going to seek medical attention.

And, while it is not required, the housing authority is asking any residents who test positive for COVID-19 to notify their property manager.

The novel coronavirus has continued to spread across South Carolina. On Aug.2, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,110 new cases and an additional 27 deaths. That brought the overall SC tally since the beginning of the pandemic to 91,257 cases and 1,709 deaths.