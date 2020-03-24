Popular Columbiana Centre mall temporarily shuttered during COVID-19 outbreak

The carousel is not spinning, at least for a while.

Columbiana Centre, the more-than-800,000-square-foot shopping mall in Columbia's bustling Harbison corridor, announced it is temporarily closing during the growing coronavirus crisis.

The mall's management company, Brookfield Properties, said it would shutter the vast majority of the mall until further notice, with only businesses that have exterior facing doors offering "essential" services remaining open.

"After many thoughtful discussions, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close our shopping centers. While there will not be access to the common areas of the properties, we understand the importance of tenants with essential resources," Brookfield says, in a statement. "For that reason, tenants with exterior-facing entrances, including restaurants, that are considered essential retail will still be available to you."

In a COVID-19 note on the Columbiana Centre website, the mall specifically notes that Red Robin, the burger restaurant that has an exterior facing door, is open for takeout.

In an era where indoor malls have struggled amid the rise of online retail, Columbiana Centre has proven remarkably durable. The mall has 95 stores, including a host of restaurants in its typically busy food court. That food court is home to perhaps the mall's most lasting visual touchstone: A full-size carousel, which has entertained kids and families for years.

Other malls in Columbia are currently taking different approaches to COVID-19. The Columbia Place mall on Two Notch Road announced on its website that all stores are closed until at least March 27. Meanwhile, the Dutch Square Center on Bush River Road was still maintaining 12 to 7 p.m. operating hours as of Tuesday, but a representative there said that could change as the mall monitors the COVID-19 situation.

The Village at Sandhill shopping complex in Northeast Columbia was still open as of Tuesday morning. However, property management representatives there encouraged customers to reach out in advance to the individual stores they want to visit, to check and see if those stores are open. The Village at Sandhill is different than the aforementioned Columbia malls, in that it is an open-air setup, where customers access individual stores from outside.

Malls and retail businesses seem to be the latest groups that are having to make difficult decisions amid what has become a global coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Henry McMaster has closed K-12 public schools and colleges, and has shuttered dine-in services for bars and restaurants. On Monday, he issued an order that gave law enforcement leeway to break up any groups larger than three or more in public places. The City of Columbia, meanwhile, is under a nightly 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

According to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, as of March 23, there were 298 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, across 34 counties.