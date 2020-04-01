One Columbia offers home delivery service to connect Columbians to culture during COVID-19

The arts scene in Columbia right now is pretty much the same as every other scene: Shut down. And the fallout from that hurts a lot more than just the musicians and venues around town. Take organizations like One Columbia, for example. It’s a non-profit designed to support and promote tourism in Columbia, and one of their main goals is to serve as an advocate for the arts community.

You can find info on just about any arts-related event on the One Columbia for Arts and Culture site, whether it’s theater, dance, film or music. Or at least you could — the COVID-19 slowdown has left the city-backed culture booster’s calendar full of cancelled events right now.

But that doesn’t mean One Columbia’s arts advocacy is on hold. While we wait out the coronavirus, Executive Director Lee Snelgrove has created an email/text newsletter called the Arts & Culture Delivery Service. It’s a cyber-bulletin-board of sorts, giving anyone who signs up a quick summary of an event or a newsworthy arts-related item.

The goal is for One Columbia to send out a text or email once or twice a day. Last week, they shared a recent video Q&A that the Richland Library conducted with author Austin Kleon, a magazine interview with Columbia artist Osamu Kobayashi, and a news bulletin that USC Press has made their eBook library freely available for the next three months.

The first Arts & Culture Delivery Service email went out last week, after Snelgrove was inspired by the most recent performance by the South Carolina Philharmonic, wherein the ensemble performed its last concert to an empty hall, instead live-streaming the performance via Facebook and broadcasting through South Carolina Public Radio, soliciting donations from those who tuned in.

“My wife and I were talking about what we expect and what One Columbia is going to be during this time,” Snelgrove says. “There’s going to be a lot of delivery like the Philharmonic did, and people are going to be hungry for that, and we thought, ‘What can we do to share that kind of stuff?’ So we essentially pivoted One Columbia from us talking about events that were going on to sharing cultural items that people might be able to enjoy while they’re social distancing at home.”

The Delivery Service messages are — by design — short and to the point, rarely going beyond one paragraph and a link. And with many musicians and artists of varying disciplines turning to online avenues to keep getting their work out there, there’s thus far been no shortage of material to share.

“We wanted to do something that was pretty stripped down and simple, once a day, sometimes twice a day via email or text,” Snelgrove says. “It’s not rooted in marketing — it’s just to share a cultural item and a few extra details like a link to a website, just something that people can enjoy and keep them connected to the arts.”

The “marketing” comment is an important one. During a period where there’s essentially nothing to promote, Snelgrove says that One Columbia’s objective is less about advertising and more about connections.

“We talk a lot at One Columbia about the role of the arts in the community and how the arts help to make us who we are as Columbians,” he says. “And these arts organizations, they can’t sell tickets, and some of them can’t even offer their services online for a cost.

"They're really just putting work out there to help people and connect with people. It was important to us that One Columbia was doing its job to amplify the arts community, in a time when people weren't able to attend events."

You can sign up for the Arts & Culture Delivery Service through onecolumbiasc.com/arts-and-culture-delivery-service.