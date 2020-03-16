Nickelodeon Theatre closes temporarily amid public event concerns over coronavirus

That's a wrap for now: Columbia's Nickelodeon Theatre has canceled all showings and Indie Grits events as of Monday.
The city's only art movie house called the decision difficult but necessary amid rapidly escalating health concerns over the coronavirus.
"We feel that these measures are in the best interest of our community and keeping our patrons safe," a statement from the nonprofit says.
Customers who have paid for tickets in advance to a showing or an Indie Grits event will receive refunds.
The Indie Grits festival had been planned with an ambitious schedule from March 26 to 29, with numerous events at different venues including an Opening Night Party in Cottontown and a DJ session from Toro Y Moi. Last week, that list was pared to be only movie showings at the theater amid concerns over COVID-19.
The organization set no date for events and screenings to start again.
The nonprofit encouraged its members to continue to renew memberships and donate even as screenings are closed.
"We anticipate some difficult financial constraints in the coming months," the theater added.