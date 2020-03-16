National, Columbia restaurants and bars shifting service due to COVID-19

Restaurants far and wide are grappling with how to handle the COVID-19 coronavirus. Free Times is curating a list of local and national spots that have started offering delivery or shifted their models in other ways. This was as of the afternoon of March 16.
LOCAL
Baan SawanThe Five Points Thai restaurant is closed until the end of March or until schools reopen, it announced on Monday through its Facebook page.
Black RoosterChef Kristian Niemi’s West Columbia restaurant announced on Facebook it was closing due to COVID-19.
BourbonChef Kristian Niemi’s Columbia bourbon bar and restaurant announced on Facebook it was closing due to COVID-19.
Cottontown Brew LabThe Cottontown brewery announced on Facebook it was closing its beer garden and starting to offer to-go pick ups on March 16.
Curiosity Coffee BarMain Street coffee shop Curiosity Coffee Bar announced on Facebook it would be moving to using to-go packaging only, baristas will pour dairy/non-dairy additives and, starting March 17, it will only do take-out orders. Curiosity will only accept credit/debit cards for payment as well.
“As the state of things begins to get more difficult, we have to adapt. We hope to not lose customers,” the shop’s online post reads. “We hope to support all of our staff. We hope to make decisions that are socially responsible. We hope our community is safe.”
Craft and DraftBottle shop Craft and Draft announced it was cancelling events at its tap rooms in Columbia and Irmo, and the latter’s venue space. The Irmo location’s kitchen will offer pickup to-go orders as well.
The bar is also prohibiting personal drink tanks, cups or personal growlers at the bar.
Gourmet ShopFive Point’s cafe, winery and more shop is offering curbside pickup, it announced on Facebook.
The Grand on MainDeveloperScott Middleton’s bowling alley and restaurant is offering delivery in a two-mile radius and curbside pickup. His across-the-street venture, The Main Course, is doing the same.
Hazelwood Brewery CompanyThe brewery announced it closed its taproom Monday afternoon and will shift to to-go service. No outside growlers are being allowed at Hazelwood, it announced on Facebook.
Hall’s ChophouseThe high-end steakhouse is offering curbside pickup at its Columbia location, it announced on Facebook.
Il FocolareSarah Simmons’ and Aaron Hoskins’ pizzeria announced on Facebook it was closing the dining room on Monday and converting to take-out only.
The post detailed that the restaurant would soon accept online and phone ordering “early this week” and debut an expanded take-out menu in the mid week. It will feature fresh pita, salads and mezze. The post detailed that further updates will come through social media pages.
“The safety of our team and guests is paramount and this change is with that in mind,” the post read.
Lula Drake Wine ParlourThe downtown wine bar Lula Drake Wine Parlour announced on Facebook it was temporarily closing the dining room and bar, starting March 17, due to coronavirus concerns.
As part of that, it will offer food and wine bottle orders for pick up. The wine joint will post daily menus on its Instagram and Facebook feeds and orders can be placed by calling 803-606-1968. Orders will be taken from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“Thank you for supporting our neighborhood wine parlour. We love you and recognize there is no Lula Drake without the health and welfare of our staff, you, and the community at large. Stay safe and we hope to hear from you this week,” the bar’s Facebook post concluded.
Mellow MushroomVista’s outpost of the pizza chain is offering curbside pickup. Order through the website, mellowmushroom.com.
Motor Supply Bistro Co.
The longstanding Vista restaurant announced in a Monday email it was closing its dining room for the next 15 days. The restaurant is now exploring family-style take out meals, delivery and take out, the email detailed.
Mr. Friendly’s New Southern CafeStarting Tuesday, longtime Five Points upscale eatery Mr. Friendly’s announced on Facebook it would offer a special take-out menu, dine-in discounts and other promotions.
River Rat BreweryPopular brew spot announced on Facebook it was closing its taproom to the public and would begin to offer food and packaged beer through a to-go window.
This week, the brewery is selling food from Wednesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. In the weeks after, the brewery will sell Tuesday through Saturday from the same hours. Per the post, the brewery will list food soon.
Customers can email orders to info@riverratbrewey.com. River Rat will continue to operate as a production brewery.
“Today at River Rat Brewery we made one of the hardest, but, what we feel is the responsible decision to make,” the post read.
SMALLSugarVista bakery and cafe SMALLSugar announced through Facebook it was accepting pick-up orders and undertaking increased health measures. Those include removing tables to keep six feet of space between guests, using a smaller staff and disinfecting patio tables after each guest uses one.
Simmons’ and Hoskins’ bakery/cafe will update its website, www.smallsugarsc.com/shop, every day at 10 a.m., and customers order there. The cafe will send an email when its ready, and a gloved-wearing worker will deliver the food to your car.
Customers can call the spot at 803-722-7506 to place orders off the full menu.
Spotted Salamander Cafe and CateringChef Jessica Shillato’s posted on Facebook the restaurant would be open to doing curbside service.
That comes before an interview with Free Times published, where Shillato detailed other cost-saving measures she’s taking. Those include removing flowers from tables and she is open to incorporating daily specials that are less expensive to produce.
Tazza Kitchen Trenholm PlazaThe Forest Drive restaurant close its dining room and is launching delivery and curbside pickup March 17. Order online at tazzakitchen.com/order
War MouthCottontown eatery announced on Facebook it would accept curbside pick-up orders.
“Call it in, pull up to the door, and we’ll bring it out to you!!” the Midlands eatery posted.
Regional cities
CharlestonIn perhaps a sign of further things to come, The Post and Courier reported on Sunday that a downtown Charleston bakery closed in response to coronavirus.
National brands
Chick-fil-AFast food chicken joint Chick-fil-A closed its dining rooms on Monday, the company announced in a statement. The drive-thru will remain open.
ChipotleA Twitter post from Chipotle detailed it is offering free delivery on orders of $10 or more from March 15 to March 31. While the tweet didn’t make note of COVID-19, it seems fair to surmise it played a role.
KFCIn a similar move, KFC announced it was offering free delivery from March 14 — April 26. Orders less than $12 will have a service and order fees.
PublixGrocery store announced it was closing its stores and pharmacies at 8 p.m. starting March 14.
StarbucksCoffee powerhouse shifted to a to-go service model at all its stores in the United States and Canada, it announced in a statement.
The statement detailed the following:
All seating, including both the café and patio areas, is prohibited. Customers can still order at the counter, through the “order ahead” feature in the Starbucks app, via the drive thru and use delivery services. The shops will have a modified condiment bar in all stores
The statement also explained that some stores will have an “order ahead” handoff area. Some company-owned stores will also face temporary closures, if located in high-social gathering locations, such as malls and university campuses. Additionally, there will be some temporary store closures or reduced operating hours in communities with high clusters of COVID–19 cases.