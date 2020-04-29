Midlands Gives looks to prop up nonprofits during COVID-19 crisis

Recently, the South Carolina Community Loan Fund released a survey with sobering results. The organization, whose mission is to advance equitable access to capital to benefit communities and people most in need of economic opportunity, found that South Carolina nonprofits are in dire need of help due to the COVID-19 crisis.

That in and of itself might not be surprising, but the actual numbers tell a frightening story. The survey, which was based on 190 responses, revealed that without further funding, 54 percent of non-profit organizations will run out of money in June, and 85 percent will run out by September. A whopping 96 percent of state nonprofits surveyed said that their programming, events and key services either had been or would be affected by the crisis.

Even for a longtime community service worker like Elizabeth Houck, strategic initiatives associate for the Central Carolina Community Foundation, those numbers were a surprise.

“My entire career has been associated with nonprofits, and it’s really stunning,” says Houck, whose role is to oversee and execute the CCCF’s community initiatives and events. “But when you think about it, nonprofits host a lot of different events. They have fundraisers throughout the year, and those are income-generating sources. Those reliable sources have had to be cancelled because of social distancing. And I know that it affects many of our non-profits, especially arts nonprofits, because we’re so dependent on bringing people together for music, for art, for film.”

And that’s why the organization is pushing this year’s Midlands Gives so hard. The CCCF, whose main goal is to facilitate connections between charitable people and businesses with areas of need in communities throughout the Midlands, created the annual day of giving seven years ago. The 18-hour local online giving challenge asks individuals and businesses who can to donate to an array of local nonprofits — from the Harvest Hope Food Bank to the Central SC Habitat for Humanity to the Columbia Museum of Art and beyond.

The telethon-style event is run through midlandsgives.org website, and while this year’s version is scheduled for May 5, donations are already open, with 400 nonprofits to choose from. After small credit card and platform site fees, 100 percent of the donations go directly to the organizations.

The 2020 version is being called “virtual,” but since the whole event takes place online anyway, Houck says that they didn’t have to change too much about it.

“In some ways it’s actually similar,” she explains. “It’s always been an online giving challenge and it’s always been on the first Tuesday in May. But we’d probably be meeting up at a headquarters, and we’d be getting all the media outlets together as well as representatives from the over 400 nonprofits. But we’re still practicing social distancing, so it’s going to be virtual.”

But there are some new wrinkles in the Midlands Gives process designed to encourage more involvement and most importantly, more donations. In the past, the minimum donation was $20. That’s been changed to $10. And for the first time, the site has included an option for “business pages,” unique pages that businesses can create to get their employees involved.

“The business pages are a way for businesses to engage their employees in giving,” Houck says. “That’s for businesses wanting to find other means to keep morale up and encourage some friendly competition.”

Individual donors also have the option to create their own page to encourage peer-to-peer giving. And various area businesses, including Dominion Energy, ChampionsAflac, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, BB&T and BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina have stepped in, offering more $150,000 in matching funds and prizes, given out to nonprofits based on the number of unique donors or during special giving times happening throughout the day.

“There’s a range of different ways for nonprofits to win these prizes,” Houck offers, “and it adds to the excitement of the day.”

Houck says that this year’s Midlands Gives is more important than ever, not just for the nonprofits themselves, but for the communities they serve.

“We need to ensure that nonprofits are going to continue to deliver essential services during the crisis,” she posits. “Services like food banks, support for children, veterans services, health care, education, the arts, lots of different causes. This is community improvement — it’s everything that makes our community what it is. I think that’s the greatest reason to give. This is a way for all of us to come together while we’re apart and to show support however we can.”