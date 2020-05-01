McMaster sets Monday reopening for outdoor dining at South Carolina restaurants

Restaurants will be allowed back open, outdoors at least.

On Friday afternoon Gov. Henry McMaster announced his "work or home" order would cease on May 4, and, along with that, restaurants will be allowed to serve customers outdoors. That move comes as the governor’s accelerateSC task force, a group designed to plan out the state’s economic re-opening, discussed plans for restaurants reopening this week.

In his Friday announcement, McMaster suggested the move was made with public and economic health in mind.

“Our goal from the onset of this deadly pandemic has been to protect South Carolinians, but as we all know, the state’s economic health is a major component of the state’s public health,” McMaster said in the announcement. “South Carolinians, now more than ever, should be vigilant in protecting themselves, their loved ones, and their communities by practicing social distancing and continuing to follow the advice and recommendations from our public health experts.”

Friday's announcement came more than a month and a half after restaurants were initially limited to takeout service only — McMaster closed dining rooms on March 17 — and the announcement detailed several provisions that establishments must adhere to when reopening for outdoor dining.

Among those are:

Tables are to be spaced a minimum of 8 feet from each other (measured from all edges of the table).

Groups at a table are limited to 8 individuals.

No gatherings in the building when entering or exiting outdoor seating area.

Maintaining strict social/physical distancing guidelines.

Tables, chairs and seats should be sanitized after every customer.

In the accelerateSC meetings, the governor, several state officials and hospitality scene players discussed a restaurant reopening proposal devised by the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association. Friday’s announcement matches the first part of that proposal, which detailed allowing outdoor seating on May 4 and dine-in service by May 18.

The three-phase plan includes a timeline for reopening, safety and guidelines and training expectations.

Specifically, it says restaurants should put public health signage up, which encourage social distancing and not allowing dining if one feels “generally unwell.”

In the dining room, restaurants should have one employee specifically in charge of health and sanitation; use single-use utensils, menus and other items, or rewash them after every use; and ensure that staff pass health checks before shifts and wear gloves and masks if they desire.

The plan also details several other actions the state could take to further assist restaurants. Among many, it asks that restaurant owners who adhere to guidelines are indemnified from lawsuits predicated on transmission of COVID-19 to guests or employees; allow restaurants to continue off-premise alcohol sales with to-go food orders; and suspend gross receipts tax.

“The guidelines detailed in this plan are driven by three major considerations: safety, gradual and phasing in," the proposal opens. "We respectfully submit the balanced and strategic approach using best practices is the optimal approach for the state — our fellow citizens and our guests."

The full phase one proposal can be found here.

But even before Friday’s official announcement, the prospect of a Monday partial reopening wasn’t fast enough for some. On Thursday, Irmo City Council decided to get a head start and voted to allow restaurants to do outdoor dining with certain health guidelines

At least one decided to reopen for outdoor dining on Friday — Hemingway’s Music Pub posted on Facebook that its outdoor patio was open for dining.

Irmo Mayor Barry Walker says the vote came with two reasons in mind: The need to support local restaurants, and the fact that the city’s main source of funding is business licensing and fees.

“When they pulled the rug out from underneath the businesses in the state they basically shut down the revenue stream in our town,” Walker tells Free Times.

He says he drove through town in the late morning and at noon and saw some restaurants open for outdoor dining. He expects the evening and weekend to have higher turnout for the restaurants.

Walker says he explained the council’s intentions to vote on the resolution on a call with McMaster in the days prior, and was told that he wouldn’t “fight with him on it.”

When asked if he was worried the town’s businesses could face legal repercussions for opening while the governor’s executive order was still in effect, Walker thought it was unlikely.

“I don’t think the governor is going to send SLED down here, he’d have to arrest a lot of people,” he says.

The plan was met with little resistance from the council, who passed it unanimously. However council member Erik Sickinger admits he had waffled on his vote in the lead up and he expressed concerns over defying the governor’s order in the meeting, seemingly signaling he would vote against the resolution.

He says his vote flipped though due to the “inequity for a restaurateur who is seeing big box stores be open from the beginning.”

“I feel for all businesses that are closed in the shutdown, but the fact is that takeaway is not going to [cut it],” Sickinger elaborates.

Walker, who says he has a compromised immune system, says if someone is worried about the health concerns, they should follow suit with what he plans to do — “I’ll be in my backyard watching the plants grow and listening to jazz.”

“We're not trying to be renegades out here, I’m trying to save our businesses,” he concludes.