Local theater companies contemplate when and how they might return to the stage

A performer will always find a way to entertain an audience, even in the toughest of times, whether it’s Orson Welles staging Macbeth in Harlem during the Great Depression, or Kevin Costner performing Shakespeare in the post-apocalyptic wasteland of 1997’s The Postman.

Locally, theater groups are eager to return to the ring, but are stymied by an as-yet unannounced reprieve from state restrictions.

“We are waiting to hear from the state when we can operate again. Once they give us a date, we’ll start rolling out our plan,” says Town Theatre Executive Director Shannon Scruggs.

When COVID-19 and the quarantine hit, Town quickly transitioned to online classes and summer camps using technology such as Zoom online conferencing software. An ambitious full 2020-21 season has been announced, beginning with 42nd Street.

Dates are pending, and Scruggs says that the company will “have smaller houses, as our capacity will be determined by the state.”

Town hopes to finish its 2019-20 season at some point in the near future with Mary Poppins and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, shows originally slated for this past spring.

“We have an entire ‘Return to Town’ plan that we’ll be communicating with guests,” Scruggs offers.

“When will we open back up?” poses Trustus Theatre Producing Artistic Director Chad Henderson. “I think my answer is much like many of my colleagues in South Carolina: ‘I don’t know, but it won’t be until we feel we can safely and responsibly do so.’”

As the COVID shutdown began, Trustus hosted a fire sale on their bar inventory, then entertained patrons remotely via streaming events featuring archival films of original works produced by the theater. Another proactive step Henderson has taken is an extensive survey of the organization’s mailing list, gauging receptiveness to potential distancing policies, the comfort level of patrons, as well as changes to ticketing, seating and concessions in a communal space.

WoW Productions co-founder Tangie Beaty reports her company is running a Virtual Monologue Slam this month, along with game show nights, and a full slate of virtual summer classes, while “gearing for an amazing comeback.”

Chapin Theatre Company board president Jim DeFelice is considering camps on Saturdays in the fall in response to demand, but it’s no sure thing.

“I’m doubtful,” he concedes, “with the audience size restrictions that we will be able to reopen this year without [the discovery of] a vaccine.”

Debra Leopard, artistic director of Lexington’s Village Square Theatre concurs.

“We are planning to offer some online classes via Zoom, [but] our next year’s season is on hold,” she says. “We believe it is very difficult to socially distance and follow protocols for safety while doing live theater.”

NiA Company co-founder Darion McCloud launched a YouTube Channel called The Magic Purple Circle, which he describes as “a place families can go to [where] we share songs and stories and books and fun.”

In spite of “the hard part, not knowing when we can start back,” he sees creative opportunity in the future dramatic exploration of current events, including the pandemic and the recent protest movement against police brutality and systemic racism.

South Carolina Shakespeare Company’s Katie Mixon has led online classes for the Upstart Crows — named for an epithet given by a rival to the young Shakespeare — where students ages nine to 17 meet virtually for theater games, storytelling and script reading. The adult Shakespeare company, meanwhile, is awaiting word from the City of Columbia on the availability of vital hospitality tax funding that might enable a production in October.

Columbia Children’s Theatre has maintained a nearly constant internet presence, with nightly bedtime stories live-streamed via Facebook (featuring children’s books read live by CCT performers), a virtual read-through of The Commedia Hansel and Gretel and an upcoming online production of Homer’s Odyssey performed by the company’s teen troupe, premiere June 12 at 7 p.m. via YouTube.

“Our tentative start back date to officially launch our new season completely depends on the directives from health care professionals,” offers Executive Director Larry Hembree. “We have an official COVID-19 Reopening Committee, including some physicians, who have written guidelines for how we will do business the safest way we can. ... But we understand it is a fluid document as we still move forward into untread territory.”

“We have quite a few alternatives (live streaming, more touring to schools, more one-on-one activities, etc.) that we are waiting to institute once we know the immediate plans for schools reopening,” he adds.

Kevin Bush, marketing and communications director for the University of South Carolina Department of Theatre and Dance, explains that the university is “looking at many avenues of possible staging, whether that’s through online performances, outdoor shows, or even staging filmed performances outdoors.

“The experience will undoubtedly be different, but we’re choosing to see that as a positive,” he says. “This pandemic is forcing everyone in the performing arts to rethink how we engage with our audience, and that’s only going to make our art stronger and more resilient in the future.”