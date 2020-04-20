Local Columbia efforts aim to help hospitality workers during COVID-19

Columbia’s restaurant scene has faced seemingly one setback after another since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

These businesses have endured diminished sales, shuttered dining rooms and flawed federal assistance efforts — the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program offering forgivable loans to small businesses ran out of money last week, ahead of news that national chains such as Shake Shack and Ruth's Chris received millions of dollars from the fund.

The circumstances have left many hospitality workers without a job. The James Beard Foundation and the Independent Restaurant Coalition released a survey of over 1,400 restaurant owners on April 16. It was bleak. Restaurant owners reported laying off 91 percent of their hourly workforce and 70 percent of salaried employees.

While circumstances are dire, it has led to some initiatives to rally the industry around one another.

Vanessa Driscoll Bialobreski, managing partner in the food event company F2T Productions, has a grant program for hospitality workers and businesses and had to halt applications due to demand exceeding funding.

City Grit Hospitality Group, led by Sarah Simmons and Aaron Hoskins, has been donating meals to local healthcare workers at the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center and to needy families, and launched a “pay-it-forward” pizza program through their Cottontown pizzeria Il Focolare, donating pizzas to local hospitality workers with the help of customer donations.

Nearby coffee shop Curiosity Coffee Bar launched a worker fund for free coffee or food from the shop. The way it works is straightforward, someone donates to the fund and a worker in the hospitality, arts, health care or sanitation industry gets to use it at no cost.

“That’s what’s nice, it's the opportunity for people who don’t have a job [to have] some sort of normalcy,” co-owner Greg Slattery details. “It’s maybe more of a perk in terms of necessity, but, in my opinion, it's pretty important for our mental sanity that it feels like you’re treating yourself a little bit.”

The fund launched after local band The Runout put on a streamed show to try to earn some cash to cover losses from cancelled shows, and Soda City vendor Gorilla Boost wanted to pitch in to cover expenses for drinks if a customer bought other vendor’s item at the shop, which regularly carries vendors items.

Slattery explains that The Runout reached its goal amount about halfway through and donated the remaining $200 earned to the shop.

Instead of taking it, Slattery and his partner Sandra Moscato decided to launch the fund, pairing it with funds from the Soda City fund and other specific occupation funds they had ongoing, in mid-March. Slattery says some workers initially didn’t want to accept it. The shop started allowing them to call in orders, which has helped it grow in popularity.

The balance used to sit at around $800 in available funds, but now it rests near $100 to $200.

“Most people are still pretty reserved about it,” Slattery says. “That’s just been because people have become a bit more in need and a little less reserved about asking for help.”

The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association is trying to do their part, too. In collaboration with Scofflaw Brewing, the organization launched an emergency relief fund for hospitality workers in early April. The demand has been high — the association had to end applications temporarily due to demand, says Lenza Jolley, the SCLRA’s communications manager.

The organization received more than 2,400 applicants for grant funding within the first 24 hours. Due to the overwhelming response, the application is temporarily closed. Thus far, it has issued more than 100 checks for $250 to those requesting financial assistance.

“When you’ve got hospitality workers furloughed or unemployed, any little bit of money can help,” Jolley says.

The group is fundraising more, as well, with a series of online concerts to support the fund.

Additionally, the group is working on other efforts too like an industry resiliency task force in collaboration with the University of South Carolina.

“It has turned into a community effort in terms of how everyone can support one another,” Jolley concludes.