List: Columbia restaurants do to-go, outdoor/indoor dining as COVID-19 restrictions ease

On May 11, South Carolina restaurants were allowed to reopen for indoor dining for the first time in almost two months. Per Gov. Henry McMaster's order, the restaurants are encouraged to limit service to half capacity and observe several health regulations. Free Times continues to curate a list of local and national spots that are open during these uncertain times. And it continues to emphasize takeout options — still the safest way to enjoy and support local restaurants, per myriad health experts. We will continue to add new reopenings and updates to services offered.
In Columbia, the city is bagging parking meters in front of restaurants offering takeout options to facilitate customer pickup. Some restaurants — in keeping with state Department of Revenue guidelines — are offering to-go beer and wine, as well, but they aren't allowed to deliver such items.
Is your business not listed here? Send info to davidc@free-times.com
LOCAL — TAKEOUT AND ON-PREMISE
Bottles Beverage Superstore It remains open for indoor shopping, but is also offering curbside pickup for call in and email orders.
Cafe Strudel Open for indoor dining, outside dining and takeout.
Cantina 76 The Devine Street location is offering to-go service, indoor dining at 25 percent capacity and outdoor dining. The Main Street location is offering to-go and outdoor dining.
Craft and Draft Bottle shop Craft and Draft's two locations are offering online ordering for pickups and a reservation system for outdoor seating. Go to facebook.com/craftanddraftsc for more details.
Gervais & Vine Taking pickup orders via phone (803-799-8463) and through online services. Outdoor dining available as well, reservations recommended. Menu available at gervaisandvine.com. Open from 11:30 to 2 p.m. for lunch and 4 to 9 p.m. for dinner.
The Gourmet Shop Five Points cafe, winery and more shop is offering curbside pickup and outdoor dining, along with delivery on food/goods orders of $25 or more with an $8 delivery fee (free delivery on orders over $75). Gourmet Shop's delivery is anywhere within 15 minutes of the shop.
Granby Grill New sandwich spot in Olympia Mills is offering outdoor dining, pickup and delivery Wednesday through Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m.
Halls Chophouse The high-end steakhouse is offering patio dining, curbside pickup and selling its Allen Brothers steaks to be cooked at home, it announced on Facebook. It is open from 12 to 7 p.m.
Home Team BBQ Columbia location of the Charleston barbecue favorite is offering online ordering with curbside pick, along with delivery through Bite Squad.
The Grand on Main Developer Scott Middleton’s bowling alley and restaurant is offering delivery through Bite Squad, curbside pickup, outdoor dining and indoor dining. His across-the-street venture, The Main Course, is doing the same.
Inakaya (Oneil Court) Curbside takeout and indoor dining available.
Indah Coffee Local roaster and coffee shop Indah Coffee is offering to-go and outdoor seating on a newly built patio.
Lizard's Thicket All of the many Midlands locations, aside from the Airport Boulevard location, are reopen for indoor dining, and all offer to-go service. Open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Catering department remains open, as well.
Market on Main Outdoor seating, pickup and delivery available through its website.
Miyo's/M restaurants Michelle Wang's local chain of pan-Asian restaurants is reopening some of its restaurants. M Vista and Miyo's on Bower Parkway are open for dine-in service. Miyo's on Forest Drive and M Kitchen are open for curbside pickup and outdoor patio seating.
MJ's Grill Northeast Columbia restaurant is offering indoor dining, outdoor dining, carryout and curbside service. Call 803-445-1455 to order, delivery available through Bite Squad.
Pawleys Front Porch The Harden Street restaurant reopened last week for outdoor dining and continues to offer curbside pickup through its website.
Publick House The Devine Street spot is open for takeout and outdoor dining. Full lunch and dinner menus available. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Steel Hands Brewing Cayce brewery is open for outdoor seating. It is continuing to offer its four six-packs for the price of three pickup special.
Sub Station II Popular sub sandwich chain Sub Station II is offering indoor seating, delivery through DoorDash and Bite Squad, takeout and curbside pickup.
Tazza Kitchen The Forest Drive restaurant is offering outdoor dining with reservations and curbside pickup.
Tin Roof Vista bar is offering to-go food for walk-in or curbside pickup and patio seating. Menu and ordering info can be found here.
Upper Crust Northeast Columbia spot is offering outdoor dining and takeout.
WECO Bottle and Biergarten The Whig's sister establishment is open for pickup and on-premise outdoor drinking.
Wet Willie's Burger and bar food joint Wet Willie's on Gervais Street is offering outdoor dining and pickup.
LOCAL — TAKEOUT ONLY
929 Kitchen & Bar Curbside pickup and delivery available.
Al-Amir on Main Main Street's Mediterranean staple is offering pickup/to-go and delivery.
Art Bar Open for retail sales of beer and wine from 1 to 8 p.m.
Bierkeller Columbia German-style brewery Bierkeller Columbia is offering drive-through pickup of crowlers. Customers preorder online (see details here) and pickup on Tuesday or Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Calloway's Sports Bar & Grill West Columbia spot is offering pickup service from noon to 10 p.m. and outside seating. Call 803-926-1199 to order.
Cottontown Brew Lab The Cottontown brewery is taking online orders at cottowntownbrewlab.com for same-day pick up. A list of available beer will be published daily on the website.
Curiosity Coffee Bar Cottontown coffee shop announced on Facebook it would be moving to using to-go packaging only, baristas will pour dairy/non-dairy additives and, starting March 17, it will only do takeout orders. Curiosity will only accept credit/debit cards for payment, as well.
Drake's Duck-In The Main Street chicken mainstay remains open for takeout Monday through Saturday and is offering delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats and Bite Squad
Drip Coffee After closing briefly, the Five Points location is back open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Offering curbside pickup and delivery within the downtown area. Call 803-661-9545 to order.
Flight Deck Starting March 19, Lexington restaurant will deliver within a five-mile radius and has online ordering. Place an order by calling 803-957-5990.
Keg Cowboy Craft brew-centered bar and restaurant in Lexington is open for to-go orders, offering food, beer and wine, and house-baked bread.
Hazelwood Brewery Company The brewery is offering beer pickup through its to-go window.
Il Focolare Sarah Simmons’ and Aaron Hoskins’ pizzeria announced on Facebook it was closing the dining room and converting to take-out only. The post detailed that the restaurant is accepting orders through online and phone ordering.
The restaurant is also offering a "pay-it-forward pizza" program, where you can buy a cheese pizza for a hospitality worker.
Inakaya Watanabe Japanese and sushi restaurant is open 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, offering curbside pickup.
Lula Drake Wine Parlour The downtown wine bar announced on Facebook it closed its operation temporarily at on March 26. The bar is still conducting its rare wine sale through Facebook.
Motor Supply Company Bistro Vista fine dining favorite is offering curbside takeout as of April 29. Order at least 30 minutes ahead at its website or call 803-256-6687.
Oak Grove Fish House Lexington seafood restaurant is offering to-go and curbside pickup. The restaurant is continuing to evaluate its hours of operation, it detailed in a Facebook post.
Pasta Fresca Forest Acres Italian is offering curbside takeout, along with delivery through Doordash.
River Rat Brewery The longtime Columbia brewery is offering beer pickup at its Shop Road locatioon.
SMALLSugar Vista bakery and cafe SMALLSugar announced through Facebook it was accepting pickup orders.
Simmons’ and Hoskins’ bakery/cafe will update its website with pastry options, smallsugarsc.com/shop, every day at 10 a.m., and customers order there. For other menu items, call the shop. The cafe will send an email when its ready, call 803-722-7506 when you arrive, and a gloved worker will deliver the food to your car.
Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering Chef Jessica Shillato posted on Facebook that the restaurant is doing curbside pickup for family style meals. The menu is available at facebook.com/spottedsalamander.
True BBQ West Columbia barbecue joint is open for walk-in and curbside pickup service (call 803-791-9950 to order) and delivery through multiple online services.
Very's Great Philly Food Open for takeout. Call in order at 803-788-6254 or place it online at verysrestaurant.com. Also offering delivery through Bite Squad.
Village Idiot Local pizza chain Village Idiot is offering free delivery and curbside pick-up at its Forest Acres and Olympia locations. The chain will continue to offer its specials, such as BOGO on Wednesdays.
The Vino Garage Wine shop Vino Garage remains open for retail sales.
The War Mouth Cottontown eatery announced on Facebook it was offering curbside pick-up orders. Place orders at thewarmouth.com. Also offering beer and wine pickup.
Zombie Coffee and Donuts The donut and coffee shop is open for pick-up and delivery on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and delivery for orders over $40 or more on other days of the week. Guests must call ahead for orders at 803-862-1459.
LOCAL — ON-PREMISE ONLY
Saluda's Restaurant Five Points fine dining restaurant is open for dine-in and outside dining.
NATIONAL BRANDS
Applebees Columbia's four Applebee's are offering in curbside and delivery services.
Chick-fil-A Fast food chicken joint's drive-thrus remain open.
Chipotle A Twitter post from Chipotle detailed it is offering free delivery on orders of $10 or more. While the tweet didn’t make note of COVID-19, it seems fair to surmise it played a role.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit The barbecue chain is still serving guests through carryout, delivery and curbside service.
Dunkin' Donuts Widespread donut chain Dunkin' Donuts announced in a press release on Tuesday it was closing its dining rooms and moving service to drive-thru, carryout and delivery. The restaurants are also reducing hours of operations and giving franchisee locations the option to temporarily close, if they are near other Dunkin' locations.
Firehouse Subs The sub sandwich chain remains open for pick up and carryout and delivery at some locations.
Golden Coral The Forest Drive location is offering curbside service, online ordering and weigh and pay buffet service from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
KFC In a similar move, KFC announced it was offering free delivery from March 14 to April 26. Orders less than $12 will have a service and order fees.
LongHorn Steakhouse Vista location of the national chain is open for pickup and offering delivery to those in the neighborhood. Coupon for 10 percent off available.
Mellow Mushroom Vista outpost of the pizza chain is offering curbside pickup. Order through the website, mellowmushroom.com.
Olive Garden National Italian chain, with local spots in Sparkleberry Square and in Harbison Court, is offering free delivery on orders over $40 and to-go orders with curbside pickup.
Publix Grocery store announced it was closing its stores and pharmacies at 8 p.m. starting March 14.
Starbucks Temporarily closed some stores. Delivery available through Uber Eats. Visit store locator on the Starbucks website for hours and open locations.