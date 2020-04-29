Lexington County Blowfish say they'll play baseball starting in July

Officials with the Lexington County Blowfish baseball team announced Wednesday that its season will be delayed a little more than a month.

Blowfish team owner Bill Shanahan said Coastal Plain League has been working on plans for the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The regular season was supposed to have started on May 28. Shanahan says the plan is now that it will begin on July 1, and that the Blowfish are making plans to play with fans in the stands.

"We have delayed the league's planned 2020 season start until July 1," Shanahan said Wednesday in a live-streamed video. "July 1, we'll be playing baseball, and that's what we are excited about."

The Coastal Plain League is a 15-team league with squads in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia. The summer "woodbat" league features teams with collegiate players from across the South and the nation.

Shanahan stressed that the details of how the season will play out are still under discussion, particularly considering the unpredictable nature of COVID-19.

An immediate hurdle is that, at the moment, spectator sports are prohibited under Gov. Henry McMaster's state of emergency order dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Whether that prohibition is still in place in July remains to be seen.

The Coastal Plain League — which normally runs from late May through early August — has not yet set its schedule for an abbreviated 2020 campaign, but Shanahan said the Blowfish would host a home game on July 1.

The announcement that the Blowfish and the Coastal Plain League are going to try to have a season starting in July is significant, as spectator sports are among the major cultural events that have been sidelined amid the coronavirus crisis that has swept across America, sickening more than a million people and killing 60,000, so far.

While Coastal Plain League games feature collegiate players, as events go, they essentially function like minor league baseball outings. Thousands of fans are often in attendance, especially on weekend games, and they feature the requisite concessions and beer, promotional giveaways, and between innings games and contests with fans. Fireworks shows after the games are typically a staple on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Blowfish, who are entering their sixth year at Lexington County Baseball Stadium on Ballpark Road, have routinely drawn 50,000 fans per season to their cozy, 2,600-seat park.

Major League Baseball's season continues to be delayed because of the coronavirus. USA Today reported on Tuesday that MLB is discussing a plan to potentially start playing games in late June — without fans in the stands. Under that possible scenario, big league teams would play in their home stadiums in a realigned league setup.

Meanwhile, the minor league baseball season — which includes the Class A Columbia Fireflies — also remains sidelined. Fireflies President Jon Katz told Free Times in an April 15 story that minor league executives continue to monitor the situation and discuss 2020 plans.

“I think we would plan for any contingency,” Katz said at the time.

In a Wednesday story from The New York Times, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who has become a trusted public figure as it relates to COVID-19, said he doesn't think America is yet ready for sports to come roaring back.

“I would love to be able to have all sports back,” Fauci said. “But as a health official and a physician and a scientist, I have to say, right now, when you look at the country, we’re not ready for that yet.”

But the Blowfish and the Coastal Plain League are cautiously proceeding under the idea that, two months from now, COVID-19 conditions will have eased enough that they can play a short season.

Shanahan stressed that how that looks in regard to having fans in the ballpark is a work-in-progress.

"We will follow all the guidelines," Shanahan said. "Be assured, if you come out to Lexington County Baseball Stadium, we're going to be doing everything we can to keep you, the fan, safe, for you and your family to be out here at the ballpark. Now, that's two months away. It seems like forever, but, no, it's right around the corner."

Shanahan said CPL team owners and league officials have been having at least twice-a-week teleconferences for more than a month, and keeping up with local, state and federal moves as they relate to the coronavirus.

"We have been monitoring everything nationally, and what our governor says we can do and what we can't do," Shanahan said. "We just felt, at this time, we're two months away from that and July 1 is a date that, I believe, people are ready to come out and enjoy a game of baseball."

Shanahan and Blowfish assistant general manager Justin Hall said Wednesday the team is working on how to implement social distancing and other guidelines at Lexington County Baseball Stadium.

"We have the [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] guidelines and we are studying them," Shanahan noted. "The Coastal Plain League has put out guidelines, as well, that follow OSHA guidelines. What are we going to need to do to make it as safe as possible?"