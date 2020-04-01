Keeping busy inside and outside during COVID-19 isolation

Getting Out: As cities and parks close, outside time remains essential to health and well-being

By Cam Powell

Cabin fever. Stir crazy. Cooped up.

Regardless of what label you attach to it, that restless internal feeling that bubbles to the surface when you’ve been stuck inside for too long is relatable to almost everyone — hardcore gamers or bedroom recording studio dwellers possibly excluded. And yet, even those cave lords have a biological need to get outside for the basic immune system support provided by fresh air and sunlight.

While our bodies yearn for outside adventure, the COVID-19 viral pandemic presents unprecedented hurdles to accessing the outdoors safely in the Midlands. The City of Columbia’s emergency stay at home order, which took effect last weekend, mandates that residents stay home, aside from essential travel and exercise, to prevent the spread of disease. Parks are closed almost everywhere, from those maintained by local municipalities all the way up to the state and national levels. Just stepping outside of your home for a walk requires more thought than normal to make sure you’re abiding by safe social distancing practices.

Despite the apparent roadblocks to activity, it’s still both possible and vital to get outside to help curb the quarantine blues. You might just have to get a little outside of your normal routine to make it happen.

For Your Health

“This is my first year as department chair here and I don’t remember anywhere in my contract there being anything about dealing with a viral pandemic,” laughs Shawn Arent, professor and chair of the University of South Carolina’s Department of Exercise Science and director of its Sport Science Lab.

Despite his teaching duties and research studies being put largely on hold, Arent isn’t letting the mental weight of quarantine life get to him.

“To me, a lot of this, with how we’re dealing with this, is a perspective issue,” he says. “There’s no question it’s an inconvenience. There’s no question it’s a disruption. There’s no question that it presents some very unique challenges and anxiety and stress to go along with it. But, if you look for some of these opportunities in it as well, you realize that it’s not a complete halt to your life.”

For Arent, someone who has dedicated his professional life to studying exercise practices, a stay at home order isn’t an excuse to become completely sedentary.

“First of all, regardless of whether it’s indoor or outdoor, physical activity is good for you,” he iterates. “We want to encourage that.”

As far as being active indoors versus getting outside, he strongly urges getting outside when possible to take advantage of the known biological benefits that humans can derive from controlled, safe exposure to sunlight.

“What [getting outside] does for vitamin D and your overall ability to produce vitamin D and absorb the sun — that’s actually a really good thing,” Arent explains. “There are some really cool studies showing that it also helps bolster the immune system.”

Arent cites other studies that point to outdoor environments attributing to more positive overall mental health through heightened cognitive engagement.

“There’s something about being out in that world, in that environment, that lends itself towards a better positive affective experience,” he offers, “just overall, you feel better in that scenario.”

On the subject of social distancing — the blanket buzz term for the practice of keeping at least six feet away from other people in public to help prevent the transmission of disease — Arent urges people not to conflate the idea with shutting off all outside communication and interaction.

“You do want to practice social distancing,” he maintains. “But at the same time, I don’t want people to confuse social distancing with social disengagement. There’s a value to being out in nature and still having a connection with other people.”

Explore Your Neighborhood

Columbia’s stay at home ordinance advises the public to “limit outdoor recreational activities to those that allow for social distancing of at least six feet, do not entail coming into close contact with other people or involve the sharing of equipment.” With those guidelines in place, what are the safest ways for Columbia residents to remain active outside?

Scott Nuelken, president of the Cola Town Bike Collective non-profit, says cycling is definitely still a safe activity, especially when riding solo. For him, the lessened concentration of cars on the roads is one of the few bright spots in the current pandemic situation, giving people a chance to take advantage of some scenic parts of town, including one of his personal favorites, the Robert Mills House and surrounding historic district.

“The architecture is so beautiful and the gardens are starting to pop a little bit,” Nuelken rhapsodizes. “Sure, you can’t get access to the property, but it’s still pretty to ride around there. There’s absolutely no traffic, so it’s a nice safe area. Roads are wide enough that you don’t have to worry about anything.”

Along with practicing social distancing while riding and keeping group numbers to three or fewer if choosing to ride with others, Nuelken stresses the importance of carrying a bag with anything you may need during your ride — a water bottle, a snack, even a flat tire repair kit.

“You don’t have to call a buddy and be like, ‘Hey, I’ve got a flat. Can you come help me out?’” he offers. “Again, the whole point of it right now is to try and keep yourself as distanced as possible.”

Whether two wheels are your style or you prefer to hit the outdoors on your own two feet for a jog or walk, Arent recommends taking the roads less traveled right near your home.

“I think opportunity is there to find some out of the way places around your own neighborhood — dirt roads and open fields, things like that,” he says. “Maybe you have to look a little bit, it’ll give you a chance to explore, get on your bike and go find something.”

Arent has observed positive trends in his neighborhood, ones that he hopes might stick around after this whole pandemic is over.

“I’ve seen more families out walking together, especially in the evenings, than I’ve seen in a really long time,” he observes. “And I hope that they actually keep that up once this is all done. I think people are actively looking for things to do in a good way.”

Smiling Faces, Shrinking Spaces

Standing outside the office building of a quiet, yet still moderately populated Sesquicentennial State Park, State Parks Director Paul McCormack details the moving target of trying to follow national trends and adjust strategies for public access to parks.

“Everyone who’s lived through this week knows that, an hour later, decisions could change based on new information,” he says on March 27, referring to the constantly changing landscape caused by the pandemic.

After initially closing only for a couple days to regroup after a heavily trafficked weekend, McCormack and his team made the decision the same day he spoke with Free Times to close parks statewide starting March 28 and running through at least April 30. The safety of both park staff and visitors tops his list of reasons for making such a difficult decision.

“There were a lot of people last weekend, and probably still today, who aren’t following the social distancing norms, and as a park ranger, your mentality is to be friendly to everybody,” McCormack offers. “So having to, all of a sudden, take on a new trait — not wanting to shake people’s hands or approach them. And visitors are not in that place yet — they still want to come up and shake your hand and take pictures.”

Sesquicentennial now joins parks and recreational properties operated by the City of Columbia, the Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission and the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission on the list of local parks that are closed to the public. Congaree National Park, the state’s only national park, has closed their main entrance, parking lots and many of their trails, as well, only allowing access to the park’s backcountry features.

At Columbia’s Riverfront Park, Assistant Superintendent of Parks Karen Kustafik has done her best to get people to understand the seriousness of practicing social distancing. Even after the park had locked its restroom facilities and was closed for all intents and purposes, large crowds flocked to the area for picnics and to play on the exercise equipment at the park’s outdoor fitness center, which prompted Kustafik to print out “post-apocalyptic warning signs” to tag frequently used surfaces with.

“‘You guys, don’t touch this stuff!’” she recalls of her reaction. “‘At least sanitize it or put on gloves.’ I had a bunch of parents and children climbing all over the stuff — it was incomprehensible.”

While the area’s parks are closed for now, both McCormack and Kustafik remain optimistic about their work, looking ahead to the day that their respective facilities can resume operations as usual.

“I think we’ll be excited when the day comes and we can open the gates and pull our hair out because the big crowds are here,” beams McCormack. “I think we’ll all be genuinely smiling our way through that.”

“I understand really well how deeply people care for their time at the park,” says Kustafik. “When we were closed during the flood of 2015, the day we reopened, you could really feel the love and the excitement and gratitude that everybody had for being able to get back down to the river and walk beside the river. There’s something that really connects people to that space and we get it.

“We just want everybody to be safe.”

Staying In: Learning how to cope with spending more time inside your home

By David Clarey

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a decidedly indoor focus to our lives.

Columbia’s Charlotte Wallace, for one, has found herself taking on a relatively easy-going life in these days of social distancing.

A former worker at a women’s resale consignment shop before she was laid off due to the disease’s effect on business, her daily schedule now involves waking at 10 a.m., making coffee and breakfast and then delving into several hobbies or hitting the backyard for some fresh air.

Charlotte’s had the time to read parts of several books — The Book Thief and Women Who Run With the Wolves, most recently. She caught up with Greta Gerwig’s 2017 indie-darling film Lady Bird and, in one of her favorite ways to pass the time, completed adult coloring books and drawings. She’s also considering putting a patch of buttons on her denim jacket.

“Basically it’s a quiet, relaxing time,” Charlotte tells Free Times. “The things I [do] were things I would normally do, but didn’t have the free time for.”

Caroline Wallace, Charlotte’s sister and roommate, is an elementary school art teacher for Lexington County School District One, and works some throughout the day. She preps take-home art materials for her students to further reinforce what they’ve already learned this school year, but, still, like her sister, she finds herself sleeping in longer and finding time for her own activities.

That means tending to her plants — her succulents, string of pearls, ponytail palm and others — working on her own art, doing spring cleaning and yard work.

“For the most part, I’ve been okay, a little restless so far,” Caroline details.

For those who are able to work from home and are unaffected by the virus, the Wallace sisters provide perhaps a rosy outlook for the early stages of what may become the new norm across Columbia and the country as COVID-19 continues to spread. It’s already resulted in “shelter in place” or “ at home” orders from 30 states as of Free Times‘ March 30 press deadline, a similar order put in place by Columbia’s City Council, a federal urging to nix gatherings of 10 or more and the closure of South Carolina dining rooms by Gov. Henry McMaster. Which means many people are working from home in lieu of offices, if their jobs haven’t been lost or disrupted.

The disease shows little signs of slowing, with the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control projecting there will be more 8,000 SC cases by early May.

In all, it adds up to a world where COVID-19 forces Columbians and other Americans to spend more and more time inside. And while this may mean more time for at-home activities, it also stifles in-person interaction with others and a merging between work and home.

University of South Carolina assistant professor Jaeseung Kim researches work-life balance and says that maintaining a balance between the two is important, particularly now that many people are working from home.

“Working at home is kind of considered the double-edged sword, the benefit is that it allows the worker to better accommodate work and responsibility,” he explains. ”It is also known to intensify conflicts between work and home.

“It’s kind of blurring the boundary.”

This blurring is damaging because it hurts a person’s sense of control — typically a powerful, positive benefit to people’s state of mind.

Kim says that parents or female workers are more vulnerable to this, as they typically have a higher at-home burden than their counterparts.

He recommends that people establish habits that recreate those boundaries, pointing to taking a short walk before starting work to emulate a commute, wearing your work attire and developing realistic expectations for your day.

“It is a stressful time, you may not be as productive as you would usually be,” Kim shares.

He underscores that this advice is for those with the ability to work from home. Gig workers, restaurant workers and blue-collar workers generally won’t have that option.

“They need to make a tough choice to risk their health to keep working. … Don’t forget about the vulnerable workers,” Kim says.

University of South Carolina assistant professor Sayward Harrison studies resilience in situations of health crises. She says that COVID-19 creates impacts on people’s anxiety levels and mood, and challenges our relationships with others.

She has focused on studying the HIV epidemic in her career and says that COVID-19 stands out in the way it forces isolation due to its means of transmission.

“It really means that social distancing is going to be important, especially right now for us to get a handle on it,” Harrison states. “How can we provide social support for individuals as they are isolated? Especially older people.”

She says people can build resiliency through a variety of activities. Individuals should focus on managing emotions. That means growing content with how one feels about the world and finding a cut off time for news consumption on COVID-19. Harrison also recommends journaling three things you’re grateful for each day.

If you have children, she says to build in “little breaks to go out in the yard” to help them redirect their attention.

“Just these little, very practical things will help us take back some sense of control in this very uncertain time,” Harrison shares.

While the pandemic will present intense challenges, she says that there’s also the opportunity for positive shifts from this moment. She points to telehealth expanding and the overall approach to rural health as things that could advance.

“It offers opportunities to change and develop and rewrite yourself and your society,” she says. “There might be real negative impacts that stay with us for a while due to this, but I also see a lot of positive that may come about.”

The Wallace sisters both describe themselves as introverts and say they have yet to experience issues with the new lifestyle of staying at home. But they understand the last two weeks could stretch on for months and have worries about what that might look like.

Charlotte points to workers who may not have the option to work from home, saying that could make the state of things stretch on longer, and Caroline wonders what their day-to-day may turn into.

“I feel like I’m starting to get really restless and doing the same thing over and over,” Caroline offers. “I’m trying to think of ways that I can do activities where I don’t need to be outdoors.”