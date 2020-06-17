Infected workers, rising case numbers throw wrenches in restaurant reopening plans

During the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants that reopen don’t always stay open.

At Bush Road’s Real Mexico, a close friend of the business tested positive for coronavirus, and the eatery is temporarily closing until at least mid June.

In Five Points, an employee at the Charleston-bred barbecue hotspot Home Team BBQ tested positive, and the restaurant shuttered for about a week before reopening on June 13. The nearby late-night watering hole Bar None elected to close temporarily in light of rising case numbers in the state.

Also in Five Points, Publico Kitchen and Tap closed temporarily (and has since reopened) after a worker’s roommate tested positive, while Nicky’s Pizzeria’s Greene Street location announced June 11 via Facebook that it was closing temporarily due to positive cases in the Five Points neighborhood.

On June 3, Cantina 76’s Devine Street location announced on Facebook it was closing temporarily for cleaning and testing after a worker tested positive. And on June 4, the relatively new Market On Main closed, detailing in a Facebook post six days later that some employees had tested positive.

These restaurants have been cut short in their efforts to bring in needed revenue at the end of a pandemic-stifled spring, and unfortunately, data from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control that suggests this crisis is far from over. From June 9 to June 13, the state broke its record for new positive cases on four out of five days — spiking above 600 for the first time on June 10 and then hitting above 800 by June 12. Those escalating numbers came as the rate of people testing positive rose from 6.9 percent the previous week to 13 percent for the week ending on June 13.

Exacerbating this issue is a sense of confusion about how to handle positive cases in and around a restaurant’s staff. While some guidance exists on how eateries should respond, players on the local food scene say it’s unclear what the proper response is.

“I think everybody wants to do the right thing and it’s hard to know what that is at certain points,” Home Team BBQ owner Aaron Siegel tells Free Times. “You’re kind of making it up as you go. It’s strange as a restaurant owner and to be coming up with health guidelines for a pandemic … There’s not necessarily a playbook out there for what you should be doing when one person or multiple tests positive.”

Home Team closed on June 7 after learning that a worker had tested positive. That day, the Columbia staff gathered around a cell phone, as Siegel informed them of the test result. The restaurant then informed the diners already at the restaurant, giving them the option to leave, stay for the rest of their meal or get it to go.

Siegel says the potentially fraught moment came and went without incident. It’s best to err on the side of caution right now, he adds.

Home Team recommended all their employees get tested, sanitizing the restaurant and closing for the next six days.

Siegel emphasizes it was a difficult decision to make. It leaves his workers unemployed again after returning to work takeout service on May 4 and dine-in seating on May 27. And he worries that repeated closures could become a deterrent for some of his workers to return.

“The thing that scared me to death was trying to keep our team together,” Siegel offers. “If you try to reopen just one restaurant and your team is decimated and some people have moved back home or some people have decided they’re done with food and beverage … when you don’t have that team you put together to reopen your restaurant, you’re in trouble.”

Real Mexico manager Armando Fabila says all employees are getting tested in response to the potential exposure. He says the decision to close is based on personal health guidance that dictates 14 days of quarantining for persons exposed to the virus.

“We just want to make sure everyone is safe first,” Fabila says. “We don’t want to take any chances.”

Fabila and Siegel’s efforts may be overly cautious — at least according to guidelines from both the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In a statement, South Carolina’s State Emergency Response Team says that through contact tracing it would be able to offer appropriate advice to those who came in close contact with someone who tests positive, restaurant workers or otherwise.

“Having a food worker test positive doesn’t mean everyone in the facility was at risk for coming into contact with the virus,” the statement reads. “Through our case investigation, once we learned the individual was a food worker, we would provide the most current recommendations — such as cleaning and disinfecting — to the restaurant employer; however, the restaurant wouldn’t have to shut down or close to perform the cleaning.”

The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association also offers guidance that takes cues from the CDC. It recommends that areas where the employee work should be isolated for 24 hours then cleaned, and, if the employee who tested positive had worked there “in the last day or so,” the restaurant should close for 24 hours before cleaning to ensure safety.

University of South Carolina professor Robin DiPietro suggests that closing for long periods after reopening could also sow distrust among customers, leading them to question if the restaurant was ready to resume service in the first place.

DiPietro, the director of the International Institute for Foodservice Research and Education who helped develop the state’s reopening guidelines, says closing back down could be interpreted in two negative ways — that the restaurant isn’t following health safety procedures, or that it isn’t a safe place to dine at.

However, DiPietro also acknowledges that being transparent about closing and doing extensive testing could build trust among certain customer bases.

“The biggest thing restaurants can do in this time is to develop trust,” she posits.

How to do that remains unclear, DiPetro acknowledges. After talking with Free Times, she shares the SCRLA’s guidance page for what to do, but admits she isn’t familiar with other specific industry guidelines.

Bobby Williams, CEO of the many Lizard’s Thicket restaurants in the Columbia area and chairman of the SCRLA’s board of directors, says he’s heard similar concerns from another restaurant operators recently.

“I don’t think there’s enough information out there for ‘What if?’” Williams says, indicating he would push the SCRLA to develop further guidelines.

Lizard’s Thicket had its own positive worker scare during the first phase of reopening (it ended up being a negative case), electing to just close for a shift to clean and ventilate the space, based on DHEC guidance.

Williams, who helped spearhead getting restaurants back to business as part of Gov. Henry McMaster’s reopening task force accelerateSC, says that despite everything that’s going on — continued record-breaking case numbers and restaurants re-closing for stretches — he feels the decision to reopen came at the right time.

People need to refocus on social distancing, he suggests, and restaurants need to follow the guidelines.

“I don’t think it was too soon, if you go by the rules,” Williams concludes.