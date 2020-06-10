How a rural South Carolina farm-to-table is making the best of COVID-19

It’s graduation day in Ridge Spring, and chef Brandon Velie tells Free Times that the scene is a good example of where his restaurant is right now.

“All the high schools graduated,” he says, “and it’s a Friday. There’s no other year that we’ve been open that I would be able to sit down and talk to you like this. I would have had a minute to run out of the kitchen and say, ‘Hey, I’ll talk to you another day.’ Just the fact that I can sit down right now says a lot.“

Brandon and Jeanne Velie, the husband-and-wife owners of Juniper, have seen their share of struggles over the years, but none quite like this.

“Our restaurant business has declined by half,” Brandon reports. “Our catering business is where we took a big hit. We had a lot of events in the books that were cancelled or moved to indefinite dates in the future.”

Adaptation has been essential for this small business, which is making do with to-go orders and keeping dine-in service on hold — despite formal state restrictions against on-premise consumption having been lifted nearly a month ago.

For graduation, for instance, instead of catering full parties in their rural community, the restaurant worked with families to create boxed lunches for their celebrations. They’ve remained open for takeout since the beginning.

“It was never a thought to close or even think about closing,” says Brandon about reacting to the pandemic. “It was how do we adjust, how do we make sure our staff stays safe, how do we make sure our customers stay safe, and how do we keep serving our community and do what we do.”

Sitting a little less than an hour outside Columbia with a population between 700 and 800 people, Juniper’s home of Ridge Spring sits deep in the middle of South Carolina’s peach farming community, just a stone’s throw from Titan Farms and other major Saluda and Lexington County producers. It’s that intimate connection with the farming community that drew the Velies to the area in the mid-2000s.

Being a farm-to-table restaurant, Juniper has benefited from being a place that, from the beginning, was built around seasonal menus.

“It’s a luxury in that we can do that, but it’s also been a blessing that the people who come to dine with us are willing to roll with it,” Jeanne explains.

With more flexibility and a willingness to leave some of the regular everyday staples off the menu if needed, it’s enabled the restaurant to be flexible in the face of changing availability.

“Sourcing has probably been more stressful than how you use the ingredient,” Jeanne offers.

The restaurant had to make tough delivery decisions due to limited availability and the uncertainty of how much business they’ll have day to day.

Obtaining full orders has been a nationwide struggle for the restaurant industry, with production backed up due to COVID-19 complications. But Juniper has been able to work somewhat around it thanks to their many nearby farm connections.

“We work with a lot of small independent farmers,” Jeanne explains. “Those are the farmers that really counted on the farmer’s markets that got closed, the restaurants that were closed, and they don’t have the big contracts with your grocery stores. I thought about it and saw that we would buy this produce anyway — why don’t we go ahead and buy it and keep the wheels rolling. If we can’t use all of it, we’ll just put it out on the table.”

Dubbed the Community Table, it sits out front of the restaurant, providing free fresh produce to anyone in need. The table began after the Velies presented the idea to Jason Roland, owner of the grower Organically Roland, who immediately jumped onboard. Since then, neighboring farms like Titan, Watsonia, and Warbler Creek have contributed. Even local gardening enthusiasts have begun dropping their extra crops and eggs.

With only a Dollar General in the area, the closest actual grocery store is 13 minutes away in Batesburg-Leesville — a difficult trip for vulnerable adults, the large elderly population of Ridge Spring and those without means of transportation.

Weathering the pandemic in the rural town has likewise come with pros and cons.

“In the beginning, everyone was quick to stay put,” Jeanne says. “We did a lot of curbside [business] in the beginning, whereas now people are more willing to come in and pick up their own. We did actually have a COVID case [in Ridge Spring], at a little family practice about five minutes from the restaurant.”

With COVID case numbers continuing to rise, the Velies say it’s unlikely they’ll return to any kind full service in the near future — not until data shows that the dining room would be safe for both staff and customers alike.

“I think as a family we are genuinely concerned for ourselves as well as our staff and anyone [who] comes in,” Jeanne posits. “While we are seeing numbers come in at a high level, we’re going to stick with to-go until we can start to see the numbers dropping. For right now we’re just taking it day-to-day.”