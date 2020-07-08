Harbison Theatre postpones season until January, announces make-up dates for spring events

Harbison Theatre, the surprisingly adventurous and ambitious performance space on Midlands Technical College’s suburban campus in Irmo, won’t fill its intimate confines with any more bookings this year.

Due to COVID-19, the venue has postponed the start of its 2020-21 season until January, at which point it will bring back a few of the marquee entries slated for this spring until the pandemic shut down most live performances in the Columbia area. New York’s Complexions Contemporary Ballet will bring its classical-to-popular-spanning production Bach to Bowie for a rescheduled date on Jan. 23, the South Carolina Philharmonic will push its Best of Broadway pops concert to Jan. 31, and an already sold-out acoustic evening with Edwin McCain and Patrick Davis will be made up on May 1.

As to what the rest of the coming season will look like, those announcements are still to come.

“We hope you understand this decision was not made lightly, but with your safety, the safety of our staff, volunteers, and artists in mind,” the theater’s executive director, Krstin Cobb, wrote in a letter to supporters late last month. “We miss you terribly and will look forward to seeing your wonderful faces again as we travel this new road together.”

In recent years, the Harbison Theatre has earned a reputation as one of the area’s premiere performance venues. Belying its 400-seat capacity and mall-proximate setting, it has hauled in musicians like Mavis Staples, Steep Canyon Rangers, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and The Blind Boys of Alabama along with world-renowned dance troupes, thought-provoking theater productions and much more.