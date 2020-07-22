Hallmarks of Columbia’s famously hot summer erased by COVID-19

If this were another summer, maybe things would be different.

Maybe you would have checked out some of the big concerts over at Colonial Life Arena. Like that intriguing double-bill of neo-soul songstress Erykah Badu and West Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg that was scheduled back in May. Or the return of Elton John, also scheduled for late May, for what would have been his second run through Columbia on his extended farewell tour. Or perhaps your kids had tickets to see global pop star Justin Bieber on July 27.

Perhaps in another summer you’d already have made a few trips out to see the Columbia Fireflies at Columbia’s Segra Park, to get a glimpse of the potential Major League stars of tomorrow while they’re still little more than kids toiling in the minor leagues. You’d have a hot dog, or maybe some popcorn, and wash it down with a cold beer from the outfield bar, keeping one eye on the game and another on your children running wild in the bouncy house.

Or maybe, in another kind of summer, you’d look to escape the blast furnace temperatures of famously hot Columbia by descending the steps of The Whig — the venerable subterranean dive bar at the corner of Main and Gervais streets — and stepping into the murkily dim watering hole for some ice-cold libations. Maybe after you’d knocked back a couple, you’d head back up the stairs and meander down Main Street for an event like First Thursday on Main or Arts & Draughts.

If these were normal times, maybe you’d be waking your children up not long after sunrise on a weekday morning, getting them ready to head off to one of a dozen parks in Columbia, where the city’s recreation department typically offers camps throughout the summer, giving hundreds of kids a place to play and learn during the months when school is out.

And in another summer, maybe you’d load the family into the SUV and head west, making the 38-mile trek to The Big Mo drive-in movie theater over in Monetta — one of only three traditional drive-ins in South Carolina — where you’d sit out under the stars and take in one of the many blockbusters that typically roll off the Hollywood assembly line this time of year.

But this isn’t that summer. This is the summer of COVID-19.

In many regards, this is the lost summer.

Indeed, many of the hallmarks of this time of year have been canceled, postponed or significantly altered by the novel coronavirus pandemic that continues to grip the nation and has spread like a brush fire across South Carolina.

It has become common for the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to announce more than 1,500 new cases of the virus on any given day in the Palmetto State, and there have been days that have topped 2,000 new cases. More than 62,000 people have gotten COVID-19 in SC this year, and more than 1,000 have been killed by the virus.

The unyielding pandemic has, in turn, produced a Columbia summer like none in modern memory, one where an increasingly masked populace has sort of tiptoed through the heat and humidity in search of some semblance of normalcy, even as that can be consistently hard to find.

And for many of the businesses, services, events and entertainment venues in the Midlands, this has simply been the summer that wasn’t.

‘The $20 Trillion Question’

Sid Kenyon and his staff at the University of South Carolina’s Colonial Life Arena should have been bracing for a bout of Bieber Fever this week.

Bieber, the Grammy-winning international pop star, was scheduled to bring his Changes tour to the 18,000-seat arena on July 27 for would have doubtless been one of the hottest tickets in Columbia this summer.

Instead, the arena sits silent, hushed, like so many other venues, by COVID-19.

But Kenyon, the arena’s general manager who has worked in various roles for the university for more than 40 years, says he’s keeping busy as the venue continues to make plans and run scenarios about ways to effectively come out the other side of the pandemic.

He says the last several months have been unlike any he has experienced professionally.

“It’s just unprecedented,” Kenyon tells Free Times. “It’s like nothing any of us have ever experienced before. I think you run a varying range of emotions. Sometimes it’s a little disappointing, I’ll admit. But one of the things that has been really encouraging is how the industry as a whole has come together and been supportive of each other and been understanding of each other. We are all kind of going through the same thing.”

From March all the way up through this week, Colonial Life Arena’s had a wealth of events or concerts either canceled, postponed or rescheduled. Those include acts such as Bieber, Elton John, Alabama, Snoop Dogg and Erykah Badu, WWE pro wrestling, Jimmy Buffett, Disney on Ice, JoJo Siwa and more.

Those shows and events through the spring and into the summer were set to continue a momentum the arena has built in recent years, as it has increasingly been able to snag major acts. In 2019 and into early 2020 it booked artists such as KISS, P!nk, Fleetwood Mac, Jason Aldean, comedian Martin Lawrence, and Post Malone.

Kenyon admits it hurts to see the brakes slammed on that momentum. But he insists the arena is looking forward.

“This business is what we do,” he says. “If we are not doing what we like to do and what makes us who we are in some ways, that’s a little bit painful. Most of the acts, most of the events that we have not been able to host since this began back in mid-March, for the most part they are interested in rescheduling when it’s safe to do so. A lot of what we are doing is figuring out best practices for bringing events back. That means protecting artists, protecting our staff, protecting patrons.”

The arena has a full-time staff of about 20 people. But it also works with a small army of part-time staff — as many as 400 to 500, according to Kenyon, between those hired by the university or those who work through sub-contractors — to keep the many concerts, USC basketball games and other shows humming throughout the year.

For the most part, that part-time staff hasn’t had the opportunity to work this summer.

“We have an awful lot of part-time employees,” Kenyon says. “Some of those part-timers are trying to supplement income from another full-time job. They’re not being able to do that right now. We have some people who, I call them part-time workers, but they work for us an awful lot and it may be their primary source of income, when you look at production crews, stage crews, whether they work only here in Columbia or are running to Charlotte or Charleston or Greenville. They have been hugely impacted.”

Kenyon says the demand for shows and events is there, and he thinks the public is ready to patronize the arena again, as soon as it’s safe to do so. However, as cases surge in South Carolina, when that will be remains plainly uncertain.

“I am very bullish on the fact that, when we have some semblance of being able to be safe, that we are going to be very, very busy,” Kenyon insists. “That’s from the venue side being ready to get back to work. I can also tell you the artists, the agencies, the promoters, everybody is chomping at the bit to be back active as soon as we can be safe. That’s the $20 trillion question: When is that going to be? I am confident that we are going to be really busy and have a lot to offer once that occurs.”

‘It Has Been Jarring’

For two decades, summers have looked the same for Richard Boaz.

The co-owner of The Big Mo drive-in in Monetta has typically spent his weekend nights at the theater, selling tickets, firing up the projector and interacting with the hundreds of people who show up on a given night to see the latest summer releases — monster movies, action flicks, animated offerings — on one of the outdoor theater’s three screens.

But, because of several COVID-related factors, this summer hasn’t been like the others. While there have been a few special events — some concerts, an Amazon film series — The Big Mo has, for the most part, been dark. Boaz, who has owned the drive-in since 1999, admits it’s been strange.

“It has been jarring,” Boaz tells Free Times. “For 40 weeks a year it’s my regular routine on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to be out there, and usually one or two days during the week, as well. So, this has been a change. About the only positive you get out of it is I feel like we are not infecting, injuring or killing people by what we choose to do. I’m not so sure others are walking that path at this point.”

The coronavirus has largely sidelined the movie business. In South Carolina, indoor movie theaters big and small — from national chains like Regal and AMC to Columbia’s arthouse Nickelodeon Theatre — have been shuttered for months amid COVID-19. Meanwhile, the major Hollywood studios have continued to push back their major releases to later in the summer, to the fall, or even to 2021.

Looking to the near future, director Christopher Nolan’s action mindbender Tenet and Disney’s live action Mulan remake — both of which have been pegged as crowd-pleasers that could welcome fans back to theaters — were scheduled to open in August. But Boaz says in a recent conversation with Free Times that, after those films’ openings have already been delayed several times, and with COVID-19 still spreading, the idea that they will actually come out in August seems “wobbly, at best.” That summation turned out to be prescient: On July 20, Warner Bros. delayed Tenet indefinitely.

Other drive-ins in South Carolina — in Greenwood and Beaufort — have continued to operate every weekend through the summer, mostly showing retro classics and the few smaller, independent films they can get their hands on. But The Big Mo has taken a different tack.

The Big Mo initially opened for its 2020 season back in March, just as the pandemic was beginning to take hold in the United States. Boaz says business was good that first month. Perhaps a little too good, considering COVID-19’s presence.

“People were starting to freak out and were like, ‘Oh, the drive-in is a safe place to go. We’ll all go to the drive-in.’ We were doing boom business,” Boaz says. “We, both [Richard’s wife and co-owner] Lisa and myself when we thought about it, were terrified the last weekend [they were open in March]. People were piling up close to one another. It was a lot of business and nobody was observing any social distancing. Of course, masks were not even on the radar at that point and time. So, we just kind of said, ‘People have got to get serious about this.’ So, we made the decision, very reluctantly, to close down.”

Since that time, Boaz has slowly been integrating programming back into the drive-in. It’s not the current, mainstream films — “the $100 million movies” as Boaz calls them — the theater normally shows week in and week out, but he says it is giving the owners a chance to “kick the tires” on how to run the drive-in safely once new movies start rolling out again.

Christian hip-hop artist TobyMac played a concert at the drive-in in June, with fans watching him live on one field, and another group watching a simulcast of the show on another. They also showed a Garth Brooks concert on the big screen in June, and they are hosting the Amazon Night at the Drive-In film series, which features movies selected by actor Michael B. Jordan, on Wednesday nights throughout July.

Boaz has put in safety measures for those events, including 50 percent capacity, masks required in common areas like the concession lines and restrooms, social distancing requirements in lines, and mandatory distance between cars parked on the field.

The Big Mo owner admits it’s been difficult to not have a normal summer, with hundreds of cars streaming in every weekend for new movies and people lined up in droves to buy popcorn, soda and other snacks. However, Boaz says his family is in a decent place financially, and he hopes to be able to weather the storm.

“We were somewhat fortunate,” he notes. “I worked two jobs for 18 years and I was aggressive with saving and squirreling away for a rainy day. Same with the drive-in. We are very fortunate that we don’t have to have the income. It would be nice to have the income. I have two daughters in college, and the expenses that everybody else does. But, we can make it.”

‘We Have to See Cases Go Way Down’

It’s always kind of dark inside The Whig, the dimly lit dive bar literally situated underground at the corner of Main and Gervais. But this summer it’s gone completely dark, at least for the time being.

Co-owner Phill Blair made the decision back in the spring to temporarily close the bar during COVID-19. It’s a small, enclosed space — not ideal for preventing the spread of the virus.

“I don’t plan to reopen anytime soon,” the gravelly voiced Blair tells Free Times in a recent conversation. “The Whig’s 15-year anniversary came and went during the middle of the full quarantine. So, that was going to be a milestone. Now hopefully it will be a Sweet 16 party next year, rather than 15.”

Blair has been keeping track of COVID-19 numbers in Columbia and across the state, noting he’s looking for a significant downturn in the virus before he opens The Whig’s doors once again.

So far, he says, South Carolina hasn’t come anywhere close to meeting his threshold.

“We have to see cases go way down,” he says. “That’s the main thing, just seeing the situation getting under control. As it stands now, it is spiraling out of control. It’s almost like [the state] shut down [earlier this year] for absolutely no reason. It’s very disheartening to see. Even our supposed service industry solidarity, I think that has died. You see so many places operating like nothing is going on. There are a handful of places, like us and Lula Drake and Bourbon, that are not open. We are definitely in the minority, which is unfortunate.”

But Blair, who also is a key organizer for the Columbia Museum of Art’s quarterly Arts & Draughts event, which also has been on pause during the pandemic, has been keeping busy, mostly across the river in West Columbia. That’s where he owns WECO Bottle & Biergarten, which opened in December. That bottle shop and beer bar has continued to hum along amid the pandemic, most notably because it has plenty of outdoor space in which people can spread out and keep their distance while enjoying a beer.

“Our yard tables are 20 yards apart,” Blair says. “Our patio tables are at least six feet apart. We have a very strict mask policy. … It unintentionally kind of caters to what is going on [with the pandemic] with so much spacing. It’s gaining a reputation that, if you are going to go somewhere, this is probably a safer place to go.”

The longtime bar owner admits he’s nervous about what is to come on the Columbia area food and beverage scene. He laments Gov. Henry McMaster’s response to the pandemic, saying he thinks stricter shutdown and disease control measures would have helped the state get out of the pandemic sooner.

“We are going to lose so much by drawing this out than we would with a hard month [of shutdown],” Blair says. “Both individually as businesses and collectively as a city. The list of things that are going to be gone after this is going to be long. Restaurants can operate on credit lines and scrape along for six or eight months hemorrhaging money. But the cliff is coming for everybody.”

‘Something Is Missing’

Segra Park in Columbia’s BullStreet District is, in a normal summer, a place where dreams take shape. It’s where many minor leaguers in the New York Mets farm system begin their professional baseball journey with the Columbia Fireflies, hoping a good season and a couple of lucky breaks might help them climb the ladder to the Major Leagues.

It’s also where hundreds of thousands of fans — 245,522 came through the gates in 2019 — spend their evenings during the summer, watching a little baseball, but also enjoying a night of entertainment with food, beer, promotions and between-innings contests, music and fireworks, all facilitated by the Fireflies’ army of full-time and part-time staffers.

But in 2020, the team is stuck on the sidelines. The minor league season was delayed in April because of COVID-19, then ultimately canceled in July after Major League Baseball announced it would not be providing any players for the minors. The Fireflies, who normally play 70 home games per year, will play zero in 2020.

Fireflies Executive Vice President Brad Shank has been working on the administrative side of baseball for 18 years. He is sort of the face of the Fireflies on game nights, working as the on-field MC who facilitates games and promotions with fans on the field and in the stands. He says it has been strange not having ballgames.

“You plan your schedule, you get the baseball schedule and know everything that is going on, and you plan everything else around it,” Shank says. “So, it was a loss. That’s the best way to describe it. It’s mourning the loss of our season, and all the hard work that our staff and everybody puts in, to not be able to get that payoff, to have people here having fun and to see families, or to see people out enjoying a Thirsty Thursday at the Budwieser bar. … Something’s missing. It just feels like something is missing.”

With an entire season being canceled, the Fireflies’ bottom line undoubtedly is taking a hit. The minor leagues are built around getting fans in the stands, and teams don’t have the lucrative TV deals the Major Leagues have. As noted in a recent Post and Courier story, the Fireflies got a Paycheck Protection Plan loan from the Small Business Administration in the $350,000 to $ 1 million range.

Team owner Jason Freier says the team was a prime candidate for such a loan.

“When the PPP came out in April, our hope was, ‘Hey, we’ll be playing baseball by June,’” Freier tells Free Times. “Then it was, ‘Hopefully we’ll play in July.’ As you know, now our entire season has been canceled. We feel very comfortable we are exactly the type of business that something like the PPP was aimed at. We are going to be down 90-plus percent in revenue.”

For now, the Fireflies are trying to make due with some special events. Segra Park is hosting American Legion baseball games this summer. And the team is having restaurant nights in the ballpark on weekends, and Shank says reservations have been filling up for those.

Shank adds that he thinks there is a pent-up demand from the populace for the things they haven’t been able to participate in, like baseball games. He thinks people will be ready to come back to the ballpark when the state and country finally emerge from COVID-19.

“I really think it will be a huge celebration,” Shank says. “Who knows what that looks like? It may be an easing back into things. But I really think that, once there is a feeling of safety and security that people can go out and not worry about putting themselves in danger or putting others — loved ones, family, strangers — at risk, I think they are going to come out in droves.”

‘That’s Hard on Families’

The decision wasn’t easy for Henry Simons.

Among his many duties, Columbia’s assistant city manager for operations has been tasked, amid the coronavirus pandemic, with crafting the city’s plans for reopening its parks facilities, and making recommendations regarding the many programs that take place in those parks.

One of the more difficult decisions the city had to make in parks and recreation was whether or not to hold its various camps for kids, which have for years been a hallmark of summertime in Columbia. More than 450 children participate in the city’s camps each year.

But not this year. The city decided to cancel its youth camps because of COVID-19. Simons notes there is a minuscule possibility there could be some camp time at the tail end of summer, but says that’s unlikely considering the recently spiking coronavirus numbers.

“It’s very difficult to control that [youth] population,” Simons tells Free Times. “What I mean by that is they like to have fun, they like to interact, they like to touch. Sometimes it is very difficult, no matter how many measures you have in place, to control close contact. So, based on data we have seen from DHEC since the beginning of this, we made a decision to follow the data for that very reason. For the safety and public health of our children, as well as our adults in the community.”

The city also has not opened its municipal pools so far this summer. Simons says that’s, in part, because of what happens outside the water, rather than inside.

“The CDC has clearly shared that you can’t contract the COVID-19 virus in water, but our concern is after you come out of the water,” the assistant city manager says. “The high-touch points. The locker room, the restrooms. All of those things in the surrounding area is the concern. Our position right now is not to open pools, until we are in a better space.”

Columbia City Council has supported Simons’ recommendations on summer camps and other parks procedures. Longtime at-large Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine says she thinks canceling camps was the right call, for safety reasons.

But she still laments that kids who might need a social outlet in the summer haven’t been able to participate.

“Kids need a structured activity. They need socialization with other kids,” Devine says. “They need positive adult role models. Our camps provide all of that. I think not being able to have it, honestly, does hurt our community. … I think it is regrettable, because I think there are a lot of kids who don’t have anywhere to be this summer. That’s hard on families.”