Further Consideration: The days of COVID-19 are a time for pondering

We will all have stories of what we were supposed to be doing and what we actually did during the days of COVID-19.

I was supposed to be in Spain right now — Madrid, Bilbao and the Basque Country.

In preparation for the trip, I re-read one of my guilty pleasures, Dan Brown’s 2017 mystery thriller Origin, which is set in Spain and uses the leitmotif of French artist Paul Gauguin’s 1898 masterpiece, D’où Venons Nous / Que Sommes Nous / Où Allons Nous (Where do we come from? What are we? Where are we going?) to advance the mysteries of both the origin of life itself and the death of one of the book’s main characters. The reading had me excited to visit the requisite hot spots in Madrid, as well as a personal bucket list destination, the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, where the novel begins.

Enter COVID-19 and the common thread connecting all of us: Our plans were the first things to fall victim to the virus.

Left to ponder the many meanings of Gauguin’s painting from my desk, the artist’s questions loomed large in my psyche, as I’m sure they have weighed, in one form or another, heavily on the minds of many of my fellow Soda Citizens.

How did we get here? Who are we really? And what the hell are we going to do now?

A proud member of the prodigal Columbian club, I well remember the spring morning in 1982 when my husband Bob and I drove a small U-Haul down Harden Street for what we assumed was the very last time. We were headed to D.C. for my grad school and his medical residency and wherever life would take us from there. At 23 and 24, the world was suddenly big and South Carolina seemed small after having backpacked through Europe that autumn for more than a month before landing on Blossom Street in a fourplex near the trestle.

We had spent the winter heating our tiny apartment with abandoned wood foraged from the clearing along the train tracks in Maxcy Gregg Park. We walked to the old Food Lion and brought home two brown paper bags of groceries per week, rarely spending more than $5 per bag as we grew the enzymes in our bellies that would allow us to tolerate beans at every meal. Those enzymes came in handy when dinner was four hotdogs for a dollar (chili would have been extra) at what I think was a 7-11 on the corner of Harden and Devine. Our treat that Christmas was a six-pack of Lowenbrau.

We were poor, probably malnourished, and ready to get on with life and get the hell out of Dodge.

But, as much as we embraced our three years in DC and a lifestyle that, in my memory, was punctuated with black snow and endless traffic, we began to realize around the Christmas of ’85 that something was mysteriously calling us home to the land of loblollies and loudmouthed politicians with whom we would never agree.

So, with babies, gardens and a drastically reduced cost of living on our minds, we came back to South Carolina in 1986 and put down roots.

Now, though I spend my nights in a house in the woods in the far reaches of Richland County, my classification as a citizen of Columbia is one of the first categories with which I identify.

No one foresaw a future pandemic that would find us with time on our hands to ponder who we are or how we got here, but here we are. Quieter than usual. Taking care.

My friend Lee Ann called last night just to check in. (Are y’all doing that? You should.) Like everyone, her world is weird these days and there are few things certain about her future, even more so because she is an artist. But, before we hung up, she said the same words I’ve heard so many friends say and that I know in my heart and in my head to be true:

We’re going to be OK. We’re going to take care of each other. We’re going to be better on the other side.

I know how I got here, and I know who I am. And because I am from Columbia and I have friends like Lee Ann, I know what the hell I’m going to do next.