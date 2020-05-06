From the Editor: You’re not stupid if you’re still scared

Debate rages on about whether it’s too early or about damn time, but South Carolina is beginning to reopen. On Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster relaxed many of the restrictions imposed by the “work or home” order he enacted on April 7.

But don’t let him or anyone else make you feel like you have to do anything you’re uncomfortable doing.

South Carolina reported 135 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths on May 4, bringing the state’s totals to 6,757 confirmed cases and 283 fatalities. As of Free Times‘ press deadline, the state’s daily peak of COVID-19-related deaths was 15, and it came very recently on April 28. And testing in South Carolina and across the nation remains far from universal, so it’s still unclear just how complete a picture we’re getting of the virus’ proliferation.

I won’t tell you that you’d be stupid not to be alarmed by these facts. But I would invite anybody telling me that I’m stupid to still feel alarmed to go to hell.

If you don’t want to go out to eat, then don’t. Just because outdoor dining is allowed, that doesn’t mean the prospect of eating around other people with any still very justified COVID-19 anxiety you may have is appealing. And it doesn’t mean you have to get behind the idea of putting hospitality workers at greater risk of infection. Many local restaurants offer to-go options, so you can support them while enjoying their cuisine from the comfort and safety of your home. (Don’t skimp on the tip.)

If you don’t want to go out to shop, then don’t. Just because big retail operations — like the Midlands’ largest mall, Columbiana Centre, which reopened on Friday — and other small and local businesses are opening their doors to customers, it doesn’t mean you have to feel safe perusing racks and shelves in spaces and situations that often make social distancing difficult. Many of these businesses offer online and pickup options if you want to support them without going inside.

The circumstances we’re seeing remain unprecedented. And I feel no shame in telling you that I’m frightened of the dangers that COVID-19 could still present.

With that in mind, I want to assure you that Free Times remains focused on responsibly guiding you through these harried days.

We continue to focus on providing frequent updates as to the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus in Columbia — offering those stories for free online, with no need for a digital subscription. (If you’d like to help us keep that up, please consider donating to our COVID-19 Local News Fund at free-times.com/donate.)

This week’s To-Do List, normally a space to showcase all the things you can get out and do in Columbia, remains a list of things you can do or watch or listen to from the safety of your home, and our food and culture features continue to focus on Columbia-centric items that you can enjoy while homebound.

Our socially distanced performance video series 1 or 2 (presented in partnership with One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC) continues this week, with episodes shot adhering to responsible separation between the videographers and local artists involved.

And there are still extra puzzles in the back of the print edition if you need some additional entertainment during these stir-crazy times.

When we get back to the status quo, Free Times will make no bones about showering you with pressure to leave your home and enjoy this city that we love.

But we’re not there yet. Not even close.