From the Editor: Hang in there, Columbia

A few Wednesdays ago, I wrote in this space that it was a “Weird week for a new Free Times,” observing that it was awkward for us to reshape our print edition while Columbia came to grips with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three weeks later, I’m coming to grips with the fact that there aren’t any normal weeks in our immediate future.

Since our last issue, my wife, a paramedic, transported her first positive coronavirus patient, which in turn led us to make the writing and production of the paper a remote operation until further notice. My wife is fine, having been in full protective gear at the time, and our staff soldiers on, continuing to write and report from our home offices and kitchen tables.

That same day, Thomas Hammond, one of Free Times‘ regular photographers, had someone swipe at him with a sharpened implement in Finlay Park while on assignment for this week’s cover story on how the City of Columbia is trying to manage its homeless population amid the difficulties of COVID-19. Thomas is fine, too, having departed as the woman indicated he should.

These charged occurrences and my homebound days leave me mulling the term “essential services.”

It’s hard to see yourself as essential when confronted with the contrast of the idyllic spring days outside your window, and the constant stream of not so idyllic news updates — another puzzling boast about Facebook status or inaccurate coronavirus “fact” spouted by President Donald Trump, another press conference from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster explaining why he won’t enact a statewide stay at home order (he finally gave in and announced one just as this issue went to press), another untimely coronavirus death (rest in power, Ellis Marsalis Jr. and Adam Schlesinger).

It’s hard to see yourself as essential when your wife is out there on the front lines, your photographer is masking up to grab powerful visuals to go along with essential reporting about a difficult time for a vulnerable population, and you’re left making phone calls and editing Word documents in your sweat pants.

But I know I’m not alone in dealing with this dissonance. And I know that, while it’s been thrown into sharp relief, this balancing act is nothing new for Free Times.

As with this week’s cover story, and our continued coverage of the city and state’s response to COVID-19, we’re keeping up our efforts to keep you informed about local news.

At the same time, we continue working to keep you connected to local arts and culture. Because even though it might feel weird right now, we all need distractions from the unending onslaught of coronavirus updates. And local artists, struggling to make money with everything shut down, definitely need our support.

And so we press on, looking for ways to better serve the Midlands during this pandemic.

We’re expanding our puzzles section for the next few weeks in an effort to better help you pass the time during these anxious days.

We’ve partnered with One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC for the new performance series 1 or 2, through which we’re bringing you local art across different disciplines, and giving the artists a paycheck during these lean times. Look for the second episode in the series at free-times.com later this week.

We’re going ahead with the nomination process for our annual Best of Columbia readers poll recognizing what you deem the best people and things in our city — political and business-related, cultural and culinary. Because it’s healthy right now to put some of our focus on what’s good about our city, and what we’re looking forward to enjoying when life goes back to normal. Submit your nominations now at bestofcolumbia.com.

And we’re asking those who are able to donate to our COVID-19 Local News Fund. Local businesses, particularly when it comes to events and bars and restaurants, are essential to what we do. They buy many of our ads, which makes it difficult for us to bring in revenue when they can’t handle that burden. They house racks into which we deliver our papers, which means we’re having to reshuffle our distribution model on a weekly basis as more businesses temporarily close — send a note to leahl@free-times.com if you have trouble finding us in print. And don’t forget about the expanded content we offer at free-times.com, accessible (along with everything from our sister paper The Post and Courier) with an online subscription — another great way to show your support.

We’re asking for your help because we know that our coverage of local politics and culture remains vital, and we want to keep bringing it to you during and after this crisis. Find out more at givebutter.com/freetimes.

Hang in there, Columbia. Free Times is right there with you.