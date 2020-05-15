Free COVID-19 testing slated for State Fairgrounds in Columbia

Testing for the novel coronavirus is ramping up in Columbia, with several days of free testing slated for the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

As noted by the City of Columbia's Office of Business Opportunities, Kroger Health and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control will be offering free COVID-19 testing at the fairgrounds over the course of a number of days.

The testing will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates: May 15, May 16, May 18, May 22, May 23, May 29 and May 30. Kroger Health is asking people to make an appointment through their COVID-19 testing site, where they can also take a virtual screening. The city notes that "drive-up" appointments also will be accepted.

The South Carolina State Guard and Kroger Health employees will be handling traffic at the fairgrounds.

As of May 14, nearly 8,200 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in South Carolina, with 371 deaths, according to SCDHEC. Richland County continues to be particularly troubled with COVID-19. It leads the state in overall cases (1,180) and deaths (60).

To find other DHEC