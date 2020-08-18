Fight the Power: Poverty is expensive, and COVID-19 is making it worse

James Baldwin once said, "Anyone who has ever struggled with poverty knows how extremely expensive it is to be poor."

I understand this to my core. Every year after doing my taxes, the family accountant refuses to charge me because every year, he chuckles and claims, "Dherick, I'm not charging you because you are living below the poverty level."

He then pats me on the back and gives me the "starving artist" justification, but staring frequently into an empty fridge isn’t nearly as romantic as that phrase would suggest.

I think of these things and how crippling it is with every aspect of my life. I have parents that want grandkids, and the thought of being a parent is a magical one for me, but how would I pay for it?

Poverty has infiltrated relationships and friendships. From the money I can't pay back to the fears of entering into a romantic situation with financial insecurity, it’s debilitating. And these are constants even when there isn't a global pandemic.

All this leads me to wonder about the people who were on the edge of financial ruin before COVID hit. Uncertainty prevails following the July expiration of the federal government’s pandemic-targeted supplementary unemployment benefits, and exactly what the president and Congress will now be able to provide those out of work is unclear.

It seems every month, people are waiting to see if eviction bans will disappear, unsure if they are going to have a home. Imagine being unable to pay for your home, and then you don't pay on your credit card. Your APR goes up, and the credit score goes down, another expense of poverty.

Just how expensive is this particular blow? Due to my credit being in need of repair, I get those offers in the mail — you've seen ‘em, Ally or another one of these spots offering money for a "rainy day." The rainy day becomes a monsoon, and the fine print shows the interest rate is 367 percent. When you're done paying the loan, your $1,200 check turns into a $5,000 payback. I got this very offer in the mail last week.

I think deeper: Federal eviction protection efforts have tried to combat current struggles, and evictions have been limited on the state level in South Carolina during COVID-19. But while some people may avoid eviction, in many cases, you still owe the money down the line, and it accumulates.

What about unpaid credit card bills in the time of ‘rona? If you're like me and have been working on increasing your score with on-time payments (and never pay the minimum), being hit with financial uncertainty may be the difference between groceries and missing a payment.

Poverty is akin to other addictions. And just as with drug dependency, society offers simple phrases to solve a big problem.

Remember in the ’80s when people were dying at alarming rates from crack? “Just say no!”

Are you going through financial hardships? “Pull yourself up by your bootstraps!”

Poverty strikes everyone from the uber-educated to the folks that went straight into the workforce after high school. COVID has become the equalizer. Regardless of background, we are going through similar things.

Not sure if I have a solution for this. Times have been rough for me, but I know people are going through worse.

Show love and respect to the artists out there. Take advantage of Bandcamp's first Friday campaigns that give artists all of the revenue from their sales. Buy merch from a local artist or a print for your wall. Tip well the waiters, bartenders, delivery drivers and mobile food vendors serving you at their own risk, and making due with limited hours and revenue.

These people make our lives brighter. So let’s try to do the same for them.