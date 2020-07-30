Famously Hot SC Pride cancels October festival and parade due to COVID-19

Within the span of two days, Columbia has lost two of its signature fall experiences to the continued spread of COVID-19. One day after the South Carolina State Fair announced it would shift this year’s festivities into a two-day drive-through model, Famously Hot South Carolina Pride revealed that this year’s downtown festival and parade, originally scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 16, are canceled.

It’s the second big event that the statewide Pride organization has had to nix in response to the pandemic, following the cancellation of June’s Outfest block party in the Vista.

"This has been a recurring discussion since March," Pride President Jeff March tells Free Times, speaking to the decision to cancel the October event. "We kept our hopes high, but as time moved on, we realized that it was nothing more than a safety issue. We do not want to be responsible for the spread of COVID to even one person, yet alone the possibility of an outbreak due to an event such as Pride.

"Prides everywhere have cancelled this year, as most would have already happened by now. Ours is held in the fall, so we had reason to hold onto hope. We have been observing other prides and their decisions to either cancel, postpone, or re-imagine. For now, we have decided to cancel the festival and parade."

Pride, of course, is a festival that’s about much more than entertainment. It’s the centerpiece annual event in the organization’s ongoing efforts to serve the needs of the state’s LGBTQ+ community. With that in mind, the release notes that the group is “exploring a variety of events throughout the year to come to keep the community engaged.”

"My board members met over and over again and discussed so many options," March offers. "We are a creative group, and my head filled with many fun and exciting options. Although most were scaled down compared to what we have developed over 30 years in SC Pride history, they were different and that alone creates new, positive energy. I would love to share the ideas, but right now we are going to bank them in hopes to bring these events to the streets as soon as we feel comfortable."

"We will continue to host our Pride in the City Events," he adds, "which usually center around partnerships with local business owners, and will recognize our Pride time in October with a series of smaller events for Pride week. These events will cater to highlighting the needs of our community."

Money, March points out, will be an issue in getting these efforts off the ground.

"It is the funding that is curbing us the most," he explains. Without fundraisers being held, and sponsors not coming in due to the financial crunch, and grant funds we rely on being diverted elsewhere in the city and county, this virus has seriously crippled us for 2020, and it is more than likely we are going to have those strains continue well into 2021."

As to when the parade and festival might be back on Colombia's Main Street, the release says the group “is working with the City of Columbia to determine when best to safely return.”