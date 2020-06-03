COVID-19 has quieted campaign season in Columbia

Seemingly nothing has been normal about the last two-and-a-half months.

As the novel coronavirus pandemic has swept across the nation, it has tangibly changed our way of life. COVID-19 has closed schools this spring, triggered the cancellation or postponement of waves of events and gatherings, crippled the economy and, until a recent push for business reopenings, forced many folks to stay at home as the phrase “social distancing” entered the American lexicon.

And, to be sure, the coronavirus has cast an outsized shadow over at least one other mainstay of life in the Columbia area: local elections.

The run-up to the coming June 9 election primaries has been anything but normal. Typically, the final couple months before local elections are a whirlwind of activity for candidates and citizens.

Candidates usually comb neighborhoods and knock on hundreds — maybe thousands — of doors, greeting voters face to face in hopes of making a connection. Local organizations and political parties, in normal times, would host in-person candidate forums or debates, where incumbents and challengers can appear in a crowded room full of potential voters and make their case directly to the people. Politicians would usually spend the last months heading into a primary attending Rotary luncheons and visiting churches and shaking hands at parades or at Main Street’s weekly Soda City Market.

But not this year. COVID-19 has forced candidates to try to earn votes over the phone and the Internet, using Zoom forums and social media posts to try to, somehow, gain the attention of a populace that has largely been focused on the coronavirus and the health and well-being of their families.

The relative lack of attention on the local races has not been lost on veterans of the political scene. When Free Times spoke to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott on May 27 to chat about his re-election efforts — he is seeking a seventh term as Richland’s top lawman — he said it was the first phone call he had received from a reporter about the campaign. This was less than two weeks from the June 9 primary.

While he is set to participate in some online forums and has distributed the requisite campaign signs and such, Lott says this year has been unusual.

“There’s been no campaign season, really,” the sheriff says. “Nobody has really paid attention to campaigns, because they are worried about catching the virus and surviving. It has really been nonexistent campaigning.”

And it’s not only the constituents who have been concerned about the spread of COVID-19. It’s also been a concern of the candidates themselves.

Jimmy Bales has been a fixture on the Midlands political scene for three decades. The 84-year-old Democrat served 11 years on Richland County Council, and has spent the last 21 years representing District 80 in the state House of Representatives. He is facing a primary challenge from Jermaine Johnson, the former College of Charleston basketball star who was the state chairman for Andrew Yang’s presidential campaign earlier this year.

Bales says he simply has not been able to go out and see potential voters in-person during the last two months.

“I haven’t been going out at night, because I don’t want to catch that virus,” Bales says. “I’ve been trying to answer folks’ questions over the phone, and it seems to be working OK. It has been really different, now. But, I’m 84 and I just don’t want to take a chance on catching that virus.”

Antjuan Seawright is a longtime Democratic political operative in Columbia. As he has in the past, he is advising on Lott’s campaign this year. He says the last few months have made for a political season unlike any he has seen before. Still, he thinks well-funded and clever campaigns can find success headed into June 9.

“As it relates to politics, those who have an effective organization in place, those who have an effective message and those who have the resources to communicate their message definitely give themselves a better chance of getting across the finish line first,” Seawright says.

Aside from the effect COVID-19 has had on candidates’ ability to campaign traditionally, it also will have a practical impact on voters casting their ballots in Richland County.

Because of fears surrounding the coronavirus, the Richland County elections office was not able to secure nearly as many poll workers as it normally would. Many of the county’s regular poll workers are senior citizens, a section of the population hit harder by COVID-19. The county typically has about 900 poll workers for a primary election, but this year was only able to secure just more than 500. As such, the county had to cut its usual number of polling places down from 149 to about 70.

Meanwhile, requests for absentee ballots have skyrocketed, with the Legislature allowing citizens to vote absentee by mail without an excuse in the primary. As of May 26, the county had received nearly 19,000 absentee ballot requests. By comparison, in 2016 just more than 10,000 absentee ballots were cast in the primary.

Seawright says he doesn’t expect voter turnout to be robust for the coming primary.

“I think there are so many unknowns,” Seawright says. “And there is true reason to be fearful about the unknown. I think that has impact. For a lot of people, unless the politics is in their face, day after day, it may not be on their radar screen.”

While it has been an unusual primary season, Free Times has continued to keep its eyes on the local races. While it is certainly not a comprehensive list of all the races in the Midlands area, what follows is a look at some of the prominent races in Richland County. For a list of all candidates, statewide, visit scvotes.org.

