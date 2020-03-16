COVID-19 is wiping out Columbia’s spring event calendar — how bad will it hurt?

For Columbia, St. Pat’s in Five Points is a big deal. A music festival and street party that regularly draws more than 30,000 people to the commercial and nightlife village that rubs up against the University of South Carolina campus, it’s one of the tentpole entertainment events of the year for the community and the region.

And it, like so many bigger, more Goliath cultural events — from the NCAA basketball tournament to Austin’s South By Southwest music and arts festival — is on hold, left adrift in the wake of national and global disruptions to travel and commerce that are coming in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. The presenting Five Points Association announced the postponement on March 11.

Soon, other big events followed suit. On March 12, the Carolina Cup, the annual horse race and partying showcase that draws thousands to the Springdale Race Course in Camden, announced it would cancel its March 28 event, marking only the second time in 86 years that the horse race has been interrupted.

Indie Grits, Columbia’s annual celebration of Southern art that spans film, music, video games and more, announced later the same day that it would whittle its programming planned for March 26 through 29 down to just the competition screenings at the Nickelodeon Theatre — later restricting those to 50 percent capacity to allow audience members to practice recommended social distancing to help stem the virus’ spread. But even that change didn’t last long: On March 16, the Nickelodeon announced it would be closing temporarily.

And the cancellations weren’t limited to just yearly events. On March 12, it was announced that Soda City Market, the wildly popular weekly affair that brings thousands of people to downtown Columbia’s Main Street, would be canceled until further notice.

On March 15, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster further cemented the limiting of large gatherings, encouraging the cessation of any event attracting more than 100 people during a news conference at which he also announced the closure of all public K-12 schools and colleges through March 31 and the postponement of all local and municipal elections through May 1.

Later the same day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a recommendation that all gatherings of more than 50 people be suspended for the next eight weeks. On March 16, Trump took the warnings even further, calling for Americans to avoid restaurants and bars, as well as groups of 10 or more people.

For Columbia, the impact stemming from these delayed and lost events could be substantial. A 2017 Free Times cover story assessing the events landscape determined that there were, at that point, 38 spring happenings that could be “could be aptly termed festivals — music-centered block parties, community shindigs, immersive cultural celebrations, and multidisciplinary arts displays among them.”

At this point, any such event slated for the next three months that isn’t already either canceled or postponed is in serious jeopardy.

Losing the Green

St. Pats, in particular, is a significant financial boost to the area, says University of South Carolina professor Tom Regan, an expert in entertainment events. The graduate director of the university’s department of sport and entertainment management says that the event has an almost $6 million economic impact, based on a study he conducted in 2010 and updated in 2016

Over $330,000 of that comes as indirect business taxes for local, state and federal government, he detailed. Money goes to other areas in the region as well, with some traveling festival-goers — nearly 20 percent of attendees were from outside of the Columbia area, per his study — staying not just in Columbia, but also in hotels in Lexington, Kershaw County and Blythewood.

If St. Pat’s 2020 date isn’t rescheduled, that’s money that isn’t recoupable.

“You can’t make these dollars up … once they’re done, you can’t make it up,” Regan says.

Events like St. Pats also build loyalty among visitors. He says that the event is enough of a draw that some students would come back to campus early from spring break, if the two landed on the same date.

“[Cancelling] has a significant impact, because of the sheer number of folks that are there,” he explains. “When people have a good time in a certain part of the city they’re going to return to that because they have those memories.”

Regan argues the St. Pat’s event was particularly important for the Five Points neighborhood for optics. The area has garnered a reputation for being unsafe, party-centric and unruly over the years and, particularly in times with nice weather, the event helped build goodwill to counter that.

He posits that the virus being most threatening to older people is also bad news for events and business.

“They have the significant discretionary money for entertainment value, sporting value,” Regan speculates. “They may stay away [now].”

A Hit to Five Points

The 2020 edition of St. Pat’s was set to be the first for Kelsey Hennighan, the new executive director of the Five Points Association, as the lead organizer for the festival.

As with every year, the festival was excited about the headliners — in this case the Mt. Pleasant-based indie rock mainstay Band of Horses and reliable country radio figure Rodney Atkins — as well as a host of tweaks and modifications — like adding the Budweiser Clydesdales (another “band of horses,” as it were) and expanding the Pot O’ Gold children’s section and providing re-entry wristbands for parents.

As of late as the morning of March 11, Henninghan had still hoped the festival might be able to go forward — with a bounty of hand sanitizer and cleaning stations.

“I think one of the most disheartening things [would be] if the festival is to be canceled,” she said at the time, “is not getting to see through all of the work that’s been put into it.

“It is so much bigger than me — it wouldn’t be anywhere near where it is without the incredible committee we have together and the teams that are behind the scenes. Everyone that comes together, at this point, weekly to make sure that things are on track. So I’ve been very blessed with the support and all of the people on the committee that really dedicate so much time and energy to this.”

There’s also the financial imperative of the festival. The bulk of the Five Points Association’s funding — which pays for its staff, promotion of member restaurants and stores, and beautification and infrastructure upgrades — comes from the festival’s proceeds.

Fortunately, according to association president Steve Cook, who owns the restaurant Saluda’s, the organization has, over the years, kept “rainy day” funds in reserve so that they can continue to operate in the case of disaster or some other emergency cancellation.

“We’ve had a pretty good run [of luck] with the festival since I’ve been on the board,” he says, noting that they’ve mostly avoided inclement weather in recent years. “We’re more fortunate as a nonprofit than a lot of other folks.”

The loss of a March St. Pat’s could especially be a hit to Five Points’ many bars, Cook affirms.

“It is the best day, or at least one of the best days, most bars and even some restaurants in Five Points have all year,” he explains. “For some bars this is kind of what they count on to get them through the summer when the USC students are away. ... I’m sure the festival not happening will impact them negatively but it’s kind of hard to pinpoint that as some kind of particular tragedy at this point given the economic ramifications that are already rippling through almost every sector of the economy.”

And, as with any festival that books musicians and artists to perform or present work, losing St. Pat’s and other spring opportunities means them losing a paycheck. Consider Columbia’s Stagbriar, which planned to use money from its Five Points performance to balance out the expense of recording and producing its upcoming album. The band’s Alex McCollum says its contract with the festival called for it to be paid upon arrival the day of the event.

“We support the postponement, it’s just an unfortunate slam to our bank account,” the band’s Alex McCollum tells Free Times, emphasizing that Trae Judy, the White Mule owner who booked this year’s lineup, has said he will do his best to make up for the lost payday. “[It’s] something a lot of promoters and bands are gonna deal with in the next few months.”

Beyond St. Pat’s

There is little doubt postponements or cancellations will have a significant effect on various other events around Columbia.

When Free Times asked Soda City Market founder Emile DeFelice about financial impact of the choice to sideline the market, he simply responded, “Huge.”

Several thousand people visit the market, which can stretch as long as four city blocks, each Saturday. According to DeFelice, the market currently has a roster of about 400 vendors and, via those vendors, is responsible for as many as 5,000 people getting a paycheck during the course of a year. Millions of dollars change hands at the market annually.

“I take this very seriously,” he says. “[The vendors] are entrepreneurs, and they are at risk, as well, economically.”

Meanwhile, officials at the Carolina Cup are coming to grips with only the second interruption of their race in more than eight decades. Carolina Cup Racing Association executive director Toby Edwards tells Free Times he thinks cancellation was the prudent choice this year. Kershaw County has been particularly affected by COVID-19, with 18 of the state’s 33 identified cases being located there as of Free Times‘ Monday press deadline.

“In light of what’s happening here, in Kershaw County, it was not a hard decision to make,” Edwards says. “It was felt that it was the right decision, within this community, for the safety of all the racing patrons, the participants, the first responders, anybody who was involved in it.”

Edwards didn’t deny that the cancellation of this year’s race would be financially impactful. He says attendance was trending “on the north side of 30,000” for the March 28 event.

Seth Gadsden — the director of Indie Grits, which had to reduce its namesake cross-disciplinary arts festival to just films — says many stakeholders in the community will be hurt by the loss of their big events.

“All our partners are impacted. All the different venues are impacted,” he says. “They lose out on that opportunity to to connect with communities, make a little scratch.”

Indeed, Gadsden says that for his festival, the big struggle will be trying to reallocate funds — collected through grants from the likes of the National Endowment for the Arts, allocation from the City of Columbia’s hospitality tax fund, etc. — for future events. Many of those disbursements are given under the agreement that they be used for specific things, so it’s not guaranteed that they can be carried over to another date or project.

That so much of the festival’s budget comes from such funding means it should be able to weather a crisis like this better than most, as ticket sales are not a large part of how it pays for its programming. But there are still members of the extended Indie Grits family that will feel the monetary blow.

“The financial loss is not as much on our organization as it is for the creative community,” Gadsden offers, “the bands, the filmmakers, the artists, the puppeteers, the zine makers, the game developers, etc. — almost all of our money passes through us to the creative community, including freelancers that help us run the festival.”

Columbia Chamber CEO Carl Blackstone says he thinks the precautions that have been taken in canceling events are “absolutely wise,” particularly considering the unpredictable nature of the spread on COVID-19 in the U.S.

However, he also was starkly cognizant that businesses and vendors could feel the crunch of events being called off. Even the postponement of gatherings across state lines — namely The Masters golf tournament in Augusta — will hit home in Columbia.

“I do think we are going to see some impact, no question about that,” Blackstone says. “With the University [of South Carolina] students not being on campus for four weeks [after a decision to go to online classes], with The Masters being called off. The biggest week for hotels in Columbia is the week of The Masters. There will be impacts felt throughout the service and hospitality industries, as well as the community as a whole.”

City Pressure

The City of Columbia’s posture as it relates to crowds and gatherings was heavily foreshadowed on March 12. That’s when city officials — spurred by Mayor Steve Benjamin — took steps to limit large gatherings for Columbia City Council meetings.

Specifically, it strongly urged citizens not to attend Council meetings at City Hall, and to instead watch the meetings on a streaming platform, such as YouTube.

Council also announced that the number of members in the room for upcoming meetings would change, with Benjamin and three other Council members being present, while three additional Council members participate via teleconference. Council also passed a measure giving members greater latitude to participate electronically.

With the Capital City’s lead elected body setting that early tone through its own gatherings, the attention would soon turn to some of the Columbia area’s more iconic events. The first major domino to fall was St. Pat’s, followed swiftly by a litany of others.

The sidelining of large events came with the encouragement of Benjamin, who worked behind the scenes most of the week in an effort to spur postponements.

On March 13, he made it more official, issuing a public statement encouraging the postponement or cancellation of “large public gatherings” in the city, a sentiment bolstered by McMaster’s March 15 comments.

“My admonition is that we are going to be safe and not sorry,” Benjamin tells Free Times. “It seems like the very best and most important thing we can do as local officials right now is to model and encourage social distancing in a way that protects public health and safety. That’s going to require a degree of sacrifice that I’m not sure we’ve seen in a generation. This will entail personal inconveniences, but there’ also going to be a great deal of economic sacrifice.”

The Chamber’s Blackstone notes that events like St. Pat’s and Soda City are a part of the fabric of Columbia. He thinks people will support them when things return to normal.

“All of these closures and all of the postponements are all about keeping public health at the forefront,” Blackstone says. “Our healthcare system and our healthcare infrastructure, it is absolutely imperative that we keep that strong and as healthy as possible. It is unfortunate that our favorite events and community events are being postponed or canceled, but it is a short-term pain for a long-term gain of maintaining our public health system.”