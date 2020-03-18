Congaree National Park to temporarily close visitors center, campgrounds; trails stay open

Congaree National Park says it will temporarily close its visitors center and campgrounds amid the continuing spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. However, it's planning to keep trails and certain other features of the park open.

According to a release from the National Park Service, Congaree's Harry Hampton Visitor Center is closed and all programs are canceled until further notice. Meanwhile, the Longleaf and Bluff campgrounds at the park will close at noon Friday. The NPS says it is taking cues from the White House, Centers for Disease Control, and local and state authorities to encourage social distancing in an effort to help quell the spread of the dangerous coronavirus that has become a global pandemic.

The NPS release notes that "where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance" Congaree's grounds, including land and water trails, and restrooms and picnic shelters, will remain open. The park will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation.

Congaree National Park is a 27,000-acre expanse about 16 miles from downtown Columbia, in rural Hopkins. The vast park is known for its bucolic walking trails, scenic, oozing waterways, and wildlife.

Each May it is a go-to spot for families when a rare breed of synchronous fireflies appears in the park for a few weeks, drawing crowds for a natural light show. The March 18 release does not broach what the park will do should the COVID-19 crisis stretch into that time.